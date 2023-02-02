VIP vs DUB Dream11 Prediction, Match 25, ILT20 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, International League T20 2023

VIP vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the UAE ILT20 match between Desert Vipers and Dubai Capitals.

VIP vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals Match Preview

Desert Vipers are at the top of the points table with 6 wins in 8 matches. They are in excellent form as a team with their batters and bowlers performing well. The likes of Alex Hales, Colin Munro and Sam Billings are in good form with the bat while Wanindu Hasaranga, Luke Wood and Gus Atkinson are doing well in the bowling department. They will look to continue their good form in this game.

Dubai Capitals, meanwhile, are in the 5th position. They have failed to perform consistently. They struggled in the bowling department in the initial games but Adam Zampa’s addition has boosted their bowling attack. Rovman Powell, George Munsey, Niroshan Dickweall and the others batters are in good touch. They will be eyeing a win in this match.

VIP vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League: International League T20 2023 Match: Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals Date: 2nd February 2023

Time: 7:30 PM IST

VIP vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch will be an excellent one for batting. It might be a little slow in the first innings but it’s expected to get better as the game progresses. The average first innings score here is 156 runs. Chasing sides have won 65 out of the 109 matches played here. There will be some movement with the new ball for the pacers but overall the batters will dominate the match.

Weather Report

It will be a clear day and no rain is expected during the game time.

Team News

No updates from either of the teams.

VIP vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XI

Desert Vipers: Alex Hales, Rohan Mustafa, Colin Munro (c), Sam Billings (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Wanindu Hasaranga, Benny Howell, Sheldon Cottrell, Luke Wood, Gus Atkinson, Shiraz Ahmed

Dubai Capitals: George Munsey, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dasun Shanaka, Rovman Powell (c), Sikandar Raza, Yusuf Pathan, Chamika Karunaratne, Hazrat Luqman, Adam Zampa, Akif Raja, Fred Klaassen

VIP vs DUB Dream11 Prediction

The Desert Vipers are expected to win this game as they are in good form as a team and are looking more balanced compared to the Dubai Capitals.

VIP vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Rovman Powell: Rovman Powell has been in excellent form in the ILT20. He is the second-highest run-scorer with 287 runs at an average of 57.40. Powell will be a top captaincy pick.

Alex Hales: Alex Hales is in exceptional form this season but his recent form is not that good. He is the highest run-scorer of the tournament with 438 runs in 8 matches at an average of 73. Hales will be a popular captaincy option.

Wanindu Hasaranga: Wanindu Hasaranga is one of the best spinners in T20 cricket. He is a proven-wicket taker and can go through any batting unit on his day. Hasaranga picked up 3 wickets in the last match.

VIP vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Luke Wood: Luke Wood will be an excellent differential pick. He is a very talented bowler and is in good form as well. He picked up 3 wickets in the last match. Wood will bowl with the new ball and then in the death overs.

George Munsey: George Munsey scored a match-winning 57 in the last game. He is an attacking batter and can score big once he gets going. He will be an ideal differential pick.

VIP vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Yusuf Pathan: Yusuf Pathan is batting too low and is not contributing with the ball as well which affects his fantasy value. He will be our player to avoid in this game.

VIP vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

VIP vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team