VIP vs GUL Dream11 Prediction, Match 27, ILT20 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants, International League T20

VIP vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the ILT20 match between Desert Vipers and Gulf Giants.

VIP vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Match Preview

Desert Vipers are at the top of the points table with 7 wins in 9 matches. They are in excellent form as a team with their batters and bowlers performing well. The likes of Alex Hales, Colin Munro and Sam Billings are in good form with the bat while Wanindu Hasaranga, Luke Wood and Gus Atkinson are doing well in the bowling department. They will look to continue their good form in this game.

Gulf Giants, on the other hand, are in 2nd position with 5 wins in 8 games. 2 of their matches were washed out due to rain. They started off really well and won their first games on the trot. They have the likes of James Vince, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Lynn, David Wiese and others. Gulf defeated MI Emirates in their last game and they will be confident coming into this game.

VIP vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League International League T20 2023 Match Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Date 4th February 2023

Time 3:30 PM IST

VIP vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch will be an excellent one for batting. It might be a little slow in the first innings as this is a day game but it’s expected to get better as the game progresses. The average first innings score here is 156 runs. Chasing sides have won 65 out of the 109 matches played here. There will be some movement with the new ball for the pacers but overall the batters will dominate the match.

Weather Report

It will be a clear day and no rain is expected during the game time.

Team News

No updates from either of the teams.

VIP vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XI

Desert Vipers: Alex Hales, Rohan Mustafa, Colin Munro (c), Sam Billings (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Wanindu Hasaranga, Benny Howell, Sheldon Cottrell, Luke Wood, Gus Atkinson, Shiraz Ahmed

Gulf Giants: James Vince (c), Rehan Amed, Chris Lynn, Tom Banton (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Afzal Khan, Liam Dawson, David Wiese, Chris Jordan, Sanchit Sharma, Richard Gleeson



VIP vs GUL Dream11 Prediction

The Desert Vipers are expected to win this game as they are in good form as a team but the Gulf Giants are not to be taken lightly.

VIP vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

David Wiese: David Wiese has been in great form in the ILt20. He is picking wickets in almost every game and is capable with the bat as well. He picked up 2 wickets in the last game. Wiese will be a good captaincy pick.

Alex Hales: Alex Hales started the tournament with a bang but he has failed in the last few games and a big score is due from him. He is amongst the best openers and is known for scoring big on his day. Hales will be an excellent captaincy option.

Wanindu Hasaranga: Wanindu Hasaranga is one of the best spinners in T20 cricket. He is a proven-wicket taker and can go through any batting unit on his day. Hasaranga picked up 1 wicket and scored 14 runs in the last match.

VIP vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Luke Wood: Luke Wood will be an excellent differential pick. He is a very talented bowler and is in good form as well. He picked up 2 wickets in the last match. Wood will bowl with the new ball and then in the death overs.

Dominic Drakes: Dominic Drakes will be a top differential pick. He will bowl in the power play and then towards the end of the innings. He is handy with the bat as well. Drakes picked up 2 wickets in the last game.

VIP vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Yusuf Pathan: Yusuf Pathan is batting too low and is not contributing with the ball as well which affects his fantasy value. He will be our player to avoid in this game.

VIP vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

VIP vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team