WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today, 4th T20I Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Weather Updates, and Pitch Report

WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: 4th T20I Match Information

Tournament

WI vs ENG T20I series

Match

West Indies vs England 4th T20I

Date

20 December 2023

Time

1:30 AM IST

WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: 4th T20I Key Fantasy Pointers

Brandon King has 112 runs at an average of 56 and a strike rate of 162.32 in three innings this series. He also has a fifty.

Nicholas Pooran has 100 runs at an average of 33.33 and a strike rate of 161.29 in three innings this series. He also has a fifty.

Rovman Powell has 120 runs at an average of 60 and a strike rate of 187.50 in three innings this series. He also has a fifty.

Alzarri Joseph has 6 wickets at an average of 23.83 and a strike rate of 11.50 in three innings this series.

Andre Russell has four wickets at 17.75 balls apiece in three innings this series.

Phil Salt has 174 runs at an average of 87 and a strike rate of 175.76 in three innings this series. He also has a century.

Jos Buttler has 95 runs at an average of 31.67 and a strike rate of 131.94 in three innings this series. He also has a fifty.

Liam Livingstone has 74 runs at an average of 24.67 and a strike rate of 160.87 in three innings this series.

Adil Rashid has 6 wickets at an average of 11.33 and a strike rate of 12 in three innings this series.

Rehan Ahmed has 4 wickets at an average of 21.50 and a strike rate of 12 in two innings this series.

WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: 4th T20I Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Tarouba, Trinidad, has been 151, with the pacers snaring 57% of wickets here. The pitch might slightly be on the slower side, bringing the spinners into play, with the pacers also bowling more off-pace deliveries. A total of around 160 can be a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 30°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.

WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: 4th T20I Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shai Hope, Rovman Powell (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph.

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley.

WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: 4th T20I Top Captaincy Picks

Nicholas Pooran: Nicholas Pooran played a blistering knock in the previous game and can again play an impactful knock. Pooran has been in terrific touch this year. Another fine outing can not be ruled out.

Andre Russell: Andre Russell is among the most popular captaincy choices for this game. He has a terrific record at this venue and is a runaway match-winner in this format. Expect Russell to step up.

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler showed encouraging signs in the previous game and can score big. Buttler will open the innings and can utilise the powerplay overs to provide a brisk start to his team. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: 4th T20I Top Differential Picks

Jason Holder: Jason Holder has a low selection % of less than 34 as of now. Holder can contribute with both bat and ball, and his overall record against England is also decent. Expect him to make an impact in this game.

Will Jacks: Will Jacks is selected by less than 26% of people as of now. Jacks can also contribute with both bat and ball. Batting in the top order will increase his probability of scoring runs, while his bowling can be useful on the slow track in Tarouba, Trinidad.

WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: 4th T20I Players to Avoid

Sherfane Rutherford: Sherfane Rutherford might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: 4th T20I Mega League Base Team

If WI bat first:

Complete the team with three among Brandon King, Harry Brook, Reece Topley and Gudakesh Motie.

If ENG bat first:

Complete the team with Phil Salt, Kyle Mayers, Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone.

WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: 4th T20I Small League Base Team

If WI bat first:

Complete the team with three among Harry Brook, Reece Topley, Gudakesh Motie and Akeal Hosein.

If ENG bat first:

Complete the team with three among Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone and Jason Holder.

WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

West Indies are a force, but England also have match-winners. It will be an intriguing contest, but England might prevail in the end.

