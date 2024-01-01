3 changes India should make for the 2nd Test against South Africa

India endured an embarrassing defeat against South Africa by an innings and 32 runs in the first Test in Centurion.

As India looks to level the series in the second Test, we look at three changes they should make.

The batters failed to show application, barring KL Rahul in the first innings and Virat Kohli in the second, and the bowlers lacked consistency. They sprayed their lengths all around and conceded more than 400 on a track, assisting the bowlers severely. India was completely unprepared for the challenge.

Abhimanyu Easwaran for Shubman Gill

As superior as Shubman Gill’s talent and technique, he hasn’t really stepped up in Test cricket, especially away from home. While it might look like a bold move, India can bring in Abhimanyu Easwaran and leave out Shubman Gill. Abhimanyu has been among the best and most consistent performers in the domestic circuit.

Easwaran deserves a go now in the place of Shubman Gill. He averages a fantastic 47.03 with 22 centuries in his first class career. Easwaran has toiled hard in first class cricket and has the experience of playing long innings with a compact technique.

Gill hasn’t stepped up for the team in his Test career. Gill’s talent is obvious, and he will crack Test cricket at some point in his career. Not that he should be dropped completely, but India can try Easwaran now.

Ravindra Jadeja for Ravichandran Ashwin

There are always discussions about the team combination in an overseas Test, for India has to decide whether they want to go in with two spinners or one spinner and four pacers. Ravindra Jadeja didn’t feature in the last game due to a back spasm, and Ravichandran Ashwin started in the XI. However, Ashwin was hardly effective and didn’t contribute with the bat, either.

Ravindra Jadeja attended the optional practice session and is expected to be fit for the next Test. He should come in straight for Ravichandran Ashwin. Jadeja’s batting will be a massive upgrade over Ashwin.

Further, Jadeja has also bowled well in patches in the overseas games. Ashwin has historically been an average performer in this part of the world. There is hardly any help for the spinners here, and India will at least get some quality batting depth in Jadeja.

Mukesh Kumar for Prasidh Krishna

Prasidh Krishna made his Test debut in the first game with a lot of hype. He was supposed to be an ideal pacer for the South African conditions, as he can hit the deck hard and bowl with a high release. However, Krishna was among the most inconsistent bowlers for India and took only one wicket while conceding 4.70 runs per over.

While it will be harsh to drop him after just one game, India can bring in Mukesh Kumar for Krishna. Mukesh bowled well against the West Indies in the Test series and has grown massively as a bowler. He can be an ideal first-change pacer and can make a difference in the game.

Mukesh will provide the much-needed control to support Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah. Krishna lacked control in the first game. It won’t be a surprise if India selects Mukesh Kumar for this encounter.

