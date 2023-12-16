5 pacers who could replace Mohammed Shami in Test squad for Proteas tour

Let's take a look at the probable options the selectors can opt for to plug the Shami-sized hole.

Star India pacer Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against South Africa. Shami is reportedly recovering from an injury to his ankle and won’t be traveling to South Africa with the squad.

India would thus need to come up with alternate plans with the premier pacer is ruled out. Interestingly, the selectors haven’t announced Shami’s replacement despite knowing his injury concerns. Therefore, India may be thinking of using a player among its T20I as well as ODI teams or call up a Test veteran. Let's take a look at the probable option the selectors can opt for to plug the Shami-sized hole.

1. Navdeep Saini

For the upcoming Test series, Indian quick Navdeep Saini is a possibility to take Mohammed Shami’s spot. He hasn’t got many opportunities and mostly finds himself on the bench for the Indian team despite having previously represented the tricolour in several formats.

He is in excellent form and got eight wickets in three games for Delhi during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. India may consider trying him out in the series and he is also a part of the India A team touring South Africa currently.

2. Umesh Yadav

The India speedster has not seemed to be in the best form throughout 2023. A hamstring ailment forced him to miss the West Indies tour. However, he has been totally discarded for the ongoing Proteas trip with Mukesh Kumar and Prasidh Krishna getting the preference.

With an experienced pacer like Mohammed Shami being ruled out, it might be beneficial to include pace veteran Umesh Yadav in the squad. His pace and lengths on South African wickets might prove to be key in taking wickets.

3. Jaydev Unadkat

Jaydev Unadkat, not part of the India A squad currently in South Africa, has made recent appearances in the Test setup, making a comeback a year ago in Bangladesh before featuring in Tests in the West Indies earlier this year. Despite being a surprise omission from the Test squad, Unadkat boasts an impressive first-class record with 393 wickets at an average of 22.69.

If chosen to replace Shami, it would mark a significant return to the same country where he debuted as a teenager in 2010, offering India a bowler capable of delivering extended spells with control.

4. Akash Deep

Akash Deep, who was initially picked in the ODI squad as Deepak Chahar's replacement, may be considered for the Tests. His credentials with the red ball are noteworthy, having secured 90 wickets in 25 matches at an average of 22.54 and a strike rate of 44 and there's a chance the selector can ask him to stay back.

5. Mukhesh Kumar/Arshdeep Singh

Both the bowlers are currently touring South Africa. Mukesh Kumar is another bowler who can do long spells and that gives him an edge in the selection criteria. On the other hand, Arshdeep Singh's addition will give the Indian pace attack a new dynamic of having a left-arm pacer which can come in handy in SA condition.

