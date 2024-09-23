6 spinners who can replace Ravichandran Ashwin in Tests once he retires

We look at five spinners who can replace Ashwin in the XI.

Ravichandran Ashwin is India’s greatest-ever match-winner in Tests, and he proves it time and again. With towering numbers and unbelievable consistency, Ashwin has become an integral team member and has played a crucial role in making India a formidable force in Tests.

However, he won’t be around forever, and Ashwin, 38, will soon find himself in ‘that’ stage of his career. Hence, India will look for backups, who can even come close to what he offers to this Indian Test side.

We look at five spinners who can replace Ashwin in the XI.

Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav is the ideal guy to replace Ravichandran Ashwin after his retirement. He has been unlucky competing in the same team, comprising Ashwin, Jadeja, and Axar, but once Ashwin goes, Kuldeep should be the priority.

He is a wrist-spinner and offers a different dimension to the bowling unit, given he is a genuine wicket-taker. Kuldeep has 53 wickets at 21.06 runs apiece in 22 Test innings, including four five-wicket hauls.

Axar Patel

Axar Patel is another unfortunate player not to get enough chances due to Ashwin and Jadeja’s presence. However, he has been around the squad for a while now and gets to play a few games in between.

After Ashwin, India might prefer him over Kuldeep due to his superior batting abilities, for Axar has already played a few match-saving innings for India in the longest format. Further, his wicket-taking abilities will also be crucial, especially in home games.

Sai Kishore

Sai Kishore is arguably the best spinner going around in the domestic arena. He is immensely skilled and has been knocking on the door for a while now.

Overall, he has 168 runs at an average of 24.47, including ten five-wicket and a ten-wicket haul. Kishore hasn’t got a chance due to Jadeja and Axar’s superior performances, but he might get a look once Ashwin hangs his boots.

Saurabh Kumar

The talent in the domestic circuit is immense, taking away the chances of some quality players. Like Kishore, Saurabh Kumar is one of the most improved and consistent spinners but hasn’t got to play for India yet.

He has 312 First Class wickets at an average of 24.59, with the help of 25 five-wicket hauls and 8 ten-fors in 72 games. Further, his improved batting returns, as his FC average of 26.34 depicts, make him an all-round package and an ideal replacement for Ashwin.

Washington Sundar

Being an off-spin all-rounder, Washington Sundar’s case is stronger than several other candidates. In fact, he is the only solid like-to-like replacement for Ashwin at the moment.

He has featured in four Tests for India, snaring 6 wickets at 49.83 runs apiece, but his batting average of 66.25 with three fifties is impressive. Sundar has all the abilities to become a consistent wicket-taker and solid batter in the lower order.

Manav Suthar

Manav Suthar has taken massive steps in the red-ball arena in the last few days. His superior skillsets are always on show every time he plays and has shown the qualities to be a consistent wicket-taker at the top level.

Overall, he has 75 wickets at an average of 25.28, including four five-wicket and two ten-wicket hauls. While there are several spinners ahead in the pecking order, Manav is slowly ascending and will press a strong case when Ashwin retires.

