Rashid Khan Redeems Himself Just in Time As Afghanistan Aim To Build on Their Impressive T20 World Cup Run.

He has been terrific since his return.

Afghanistan star Rashid Khan has continued his terrific form and came up with another match-winning performance in the second ODI against Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi. Afghanistan required this spell more than ever in the second innings, and he stepped up for his team again.

Rashid snared five wickets for 17 runs in 8.3 overs at an economy rate of 2 to leave Bangladesh reeling. He dismissed big batters like Towhid Hridoy and Nurul Hasan on his way to his sixth five-wicket haul in the format.

Absolute wizardry from Rashid Khan 🪄



A leg-spin masterclass from Afghanistan's superstar 👏#AFGvBAN

The tracks in Abu Dhabi have been on the slower side, with ample assistance for spinners, and Rashid is too skilled not to wreak havoc in favourable conditions. Afghanistan had posted only 190 in the first innings, but even this total proved a distant dream for a shaky Bangladesh batting lineup, all thanks to this majestic spell.

Eventually, Afghanistan bundled the opponent on a mere 109 and registered a comfortable 81-run victory to seal the ODI series. Ibrahim Zadran won the Player of the Match award for his fighting 95 in the first innings, but Rashid was equally pivotal in helping his team defend a really low total.

Recent improvements of Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan endured a lean patch, which extended till IPL 2025, as he suffered his worst-ever season in the tournament. He took a two-month break and returned to competitive cricket with a bang, churning out match-winning performances for Oval Invincibles in The Hundred 2025.

Despite not playing all the games, Rashid ended as the third-leading wicket-taker, with 12 wickets at an average of 13.66 in six innings, including a best of 3/11. From there, he took his form to the tri-series against Pakistan and the UAE, finishing with the second-most wickets; nine scalps at 12.77 runs apiece in four outings.

Rashid Khan’s 3-Fer Puts Brave on the Ropes 💥



Rashid Khan spun a web around Southern Brave with a superb 3-wicket haul, including the crucial scalps of Roy, Bracewell and Coles 👌#TheHundred

Later, he took three wickets at 24.33 runs apiece in three outings, comprising a best of 2/26. Now, in the T20I series against Bangladesh, soon after the tournament, he ended as the leading wicket-taker with six wickets at 10 runs apiece and an economy rate of 5 in three innings.

Overall, he has 30 wickets at an average of 13.73 and a strike rate of 12 in 16 T20 innings, including a four-wicket haul, since his return. Additionally, the 27-year-old has eight wickets at an average of 6.87 in two outings in the ongoing ODI series against Bangladesh.

Rashid peaking at the right time ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

Rashid Khan has bounced back just in time ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, as Afghanistan look to build on their impressive campaign in the last edition. If they are to perform well in the tournament, he must lead from the front, not just as the captain but as a player.

The next T20 World Cup will be played in India and Sri Lanka, where he has vast experience playing over the years, which will be crucial for the team. Most pitches, especially in India, will likely be flat, and Rashid’s superior bowling skills will dictate how the team performs in the bowling department.

Even as a batter, he can contribute massively and provide balance and firepower to the lower order. In fact, his batting capabilities are hardly utilised despite having immense potential, which he has shown over the years.

Edged and taken!



That's a sharp catch from Rahul Tewatia as #RR lose Jos Buttler ☝️



Rashid Khan strikes ⚡️⚡️



Rashid Khan strikes ⚡️⚡️

The recently concluded Asia Cup 2025 confirmed Afghanistan have certain areas to work on, and Rashid remains vital if they are to evolve as a unit. He couldn’t have asked for a better time to regain his form because Afghanistan’s fate depends on how he performs in white-ball cricket.

