Last updated: February 3, 2025

Two 10/10, One 1/10: Rating India Players On Their Performances from the IND vs ENG T20Is

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Anuj Nitin Prabhu

England were marred by inconsistent performances with both bat and ball while India were clinical across departments in the five matches.

India completed a thumping win in their five-match T20I series against England. They won the series 4-1 after a commanding 150-run win in the fifth and final T20I in Mumbai. England were marred by inconsistent performances with both bat and ball while India were clinical across departments in the five matches.

IND vs ENG: How the India players fared

On that note, let’s take a look at the rating of Indian players who have been in action in this series:

Sanju Samson – 3/10

After a pretty sensational few outings against Bangladesh and South Africa, Sanju Samson had a pretty ordinary run of games against England. In five innings, he scored just 51 runs and failed to make an impact against the high pace of the England bowlers.

Inns – 5, Runs- 51, Average – 10.20, 50s -0, 100s – 0.

Abhishek Sharma – 10/10

Abhishek Sharma was arguably India’s biggest positive from the series, the swashbuckling left-hander scored a staggering 279 runs in five innings at an average of 55.80 and a strike rate of 217.98. He smashed a stunning 135 in the final T20I against England and brought up his second T20I hundred. He also contributed with the ball, picking up handy wickets whenever his captain called him on to bowl.

With Bat: Inns – 5, Runs- 279, Average – 55.80, 50s -1, 100s – 1.

With ball: wickets – 3, economy: 6.33, 5w – 0.

Tilak Varma – 8/10

Tilak Varma had a great start to the series as his sparkling 72* in the second T20I against England in Chennai gave India a thrilling win by two wickets. He scored 133 runs from five innings at an average of 44.33. Tilak is making the No.3 spot his very own, growing in confidence with every passing innings.

Inns – 5, Runs- 133, Average – 44.33, 50s -1, 100s – 0.

Suryakumar Yadav – 1/10

Arguably one of the best T20 batters in the world at his peak, Suryakumar Yadav had a series to forget against England as he just couldn’t make any impact with the bat. In five innings, he scored just 28 runs at an appalling average of 5.60. The one point he got was due to his fine captaincy throughout the series.

Inns – 5, Runs- 28, Average – 5.60, 50s -0, 100s – 0.

Hardik Pandya – 6/10

Hardik Pandya had one innings of note in the series, when he scored a fine half-century in Pune when India was in a tricky situation at 79/5. Hardik managed to score 112 runs in five innings at an average of 28 and a strike rate of 138.27. He also picked up five wickets with the ball.

With Bat: Inns – 5, Runs- 112, Average – 28, 50s -1, 100s – 0.

With ball: Wickets – 5, Economy – 8.84, 5w – 0.

Shivam Dube – 7/10

Shivam Dube came into the series as a replacement for Nitish Kumar Reddy, who was ruled out due to a side strain. Dube dished out a brilliant half-century in Pune as his crucial partnership with Hardik Pandya brought India back into the game. He then managed to score another handy 30 runs in the final T20I in Mumbai and also picked up a couple of wickets with the ball.

With Bat: Inns – 2, Runs- 83, Average – 41.50, 50s -0, 100s – 0.

With ball: Wickets – 2, Economy – 5.50, 5w – 0.

Rinku Singh – 5/10

Rinku Singh just played a couple of games as he too was out with an injury. He scored 39 runs in two innings, including a handy cameo of 32 in Pune.

Inns – 2, Runs- 39, Average – 19.50, 50s -0, 100s – 0.

Washington Sundar – 2/10

Washington Sundar did get a couple of knocks with the bat to make an impact. However, despite being sent ahead of Axar Patel, Sundar couldn’t have the impact needed, scoring just 32 runs at a poor strike rate of 94.11. He also bowled just two overs, conceding 24 runs in the series.

With Bat: Inns – 2, Runs- 32, Average – 16, 50s -0, 100s – 0.

With ball: Wickets – 1, Economy – 12.0, 5w – 0.

Axar Patel – 6/10

Axar Patel’s batting ability was not trusted as much by the team management as he faced just a handful of deliveries for his 37 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 108.82. However, he was once again impressive with the ball, picking up six wickets in five games at an economy rate of 7.07.

With Bat: Inns – 4, Runs- 37, Average – 9.25, 50s -0, 100s – 0.

With ball: Wickets – 6, Economy – 7.07, 5w – 0.

Ravi Bishnoi – 6/10

Ravi Bishnoi was a part of India’s three-pronged spin attack against England. He did his job pretty well, picking up five wickets in five innings at an economy rate of 7.76.

Wickets – 5, Economy – 7.76, 5w – 0.

Varun Chakravarthy – 10/10

Varun Chakravarthy’s comeback to the Indian team has been nothing short of sensational. The mystery spinner picked up a staggering 14 wickets in five innings against England, the most across the two teams, at an economy rate of 7.66 with a five-wicket haul to his name in the third T20I in Rajkot. The England players failed to pick Chakravarthy off his hand and that was one of the main reasons for their downfall even on good batting pitches.

Wickets – 14, Economy – 7.66, 5w-1.

Arshdeep Singh – 6/10

Arshdeep Singh was rotated in the fixtures along with Mohammed Shami and the left-arm pacer was effective in patches with the new ball. In three matches, he picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 7.88.

Wickets: 4, Economy – 7.88, 5w – 0.

Mohammed Shami – 5/10

Mohammed Shami was eased into his international comeback after as many as 14 months as he played just 2 games in the series. Shami picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 9.09 and India will hope that their premier pacer gets into his groove before the all-important Champions Trophy.

Wickets – 3, Economy – 9.09, 5w – 0

