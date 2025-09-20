Should Ben Stokes Return To England ODI Side for Cricket World Cup 2027?

He came out of retirement ahead of the World Cup in 2023.

There is no denying that England Test skipper Ben Stokes loves the big stage. His career is a highlight reel of extraordinary moments that make him one of the most polarising figures in world cricket. He could add to his legacy if he is willing to play in the Cricket World Cup 2027.

Stokes has been pivotal in England’s success across formats. Who can forget his role in England lifting the 2019 World Cup at home under Eoin Morgan’s captaincy or helping the Jos Buttler-led side clinch the T20 World Cup title in 2022 in Australia. The iconic Headingley knock or almost pulling off a similar heist at Lord’s in 2023, Stokes tends to do incredible things. And for that, England would hope he plays the next ODI World Cup.

Why should Ben Stokes play the Cricket World Cup 2027?

Stokes had retired from ODIs in 2022, citing the busy international schedule, but reversed his decision ahead of the 2023 World Cup in India. The tournament didn’t go well for England as they crashed out in the group stage. Stokes hasn’t played any ODIs after that, but he hasn’t officially retired either.

The 2027 World Cup is scheduled to be played in South Africa. These conditions suit Stokes perfectly, given his ability to play on bouncy pitches and what he offers with the ball. With only five ODIs in the country, there’s not much sample siz,e but he has an excellent record in the longer format. Stokes averages 52 at a strike rate of 85 while picking up 22 wickets at 25.90 apiece.

The other reason Stokes could consider playing the marquee ICC event is Brendon McCullum. He has shared a great relationship with the head coach in Test cricket. McCullum, who initially came in for only Tests, was made the all-format coach in January this year. With McCullum at the helm, Stokes would be tempted to don the ODI jersey once again.

England to be amongst favourites with Stokes in the side

Ever since Ben Stokes stopped playing ODIs, England have struggled to find the right balance. Having a batting all-rounder in the top seven who bowls pace is a cheat code in ODIs, which gives a team great flexibility. And to have one of Stokes’ calibre is a different thing altogether. It is not surprising they enjoyed huge success in his peak years of fitness.

In the last two years, the team management has tried several options to fill his shoes. The pace all-rounders, such as Sam Curran and Jamie Overton, haven’t quite worked out, while spin all-rounder Liam Livingstone couldn’t deliver either. The poor middle-order performance is one of the reasons they are at serious risk of missing out on direct qualification for the World Cup.

Looking at how the current England ODI team is shaping up, six spots in the batting unit seem locked. But there is one spot wide open. Will Jacks has batted at number seven in recent months. Having to rely on Jacks’ part-time off-spin and Jacob Bethell’s part-time left-arm spin has cost them against South Africa. And it is bound to be a major concern in future as well.

If Stokes returns to the side, their balance issues will be sorted with his 5-6 overs of pace. His bowling will be much more effective in those conditions than Jacks’ off-spin. Every aspect of the game and team combination suggests his return might make England one of the favourites. If the body allows him to bowl regularly, there’s no reason England shouldn’t optimise their chances to win their second fifty-over World Cup.

