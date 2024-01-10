Sunrisers Eastern Cape in SA20 2024: Strongest Playing XI, Squad, Captain, Coach, Fixtures and All you need to know

Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) were the champions in the inaugural season, defeating Pretoria Capitals in the final.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape - Team Profile

League: SA20 League

Owners: Indian SUN Group

Captain: Aiden Markram

Coach: Adrian Birrell

Previous edition: Winners

Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) were the champions in the inaugural season, defeating Pretoria Capitals in the final. Despite finishing in the third position in the points table, the Orange Army clinched the title. They won four of their ten games in the league stage, gaining 19 points, with one of their matches ending in no result.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape performed brilliantly in the knockout stages, as they first defeated Joburg Super Kings in the semifinal before getting the better of Pretoria Capitals in the final. Aiden Markram led them to the title, who also stepped up as a player. Adrian Birrell is at the helm again in the coaching department.

They are a sub-branch of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Indian SUN Group owns the Eastern Cape. They are a strong team and will contest hard to try and retain the title in the second season.

Complete Sunrisers Eastern Cape Squad for SA20 2024

Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Dawid Malan, Liam Dawson, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Sisanda Magala, Brydon Carse, Temba Bavuma, Sarel Erwee, Jordan Hermann, Aya Gqamane, Adam Rossington, Tom Abell, Craig Overton, Caleb Seleka, Beyers Swanepoel, Andile Simelane, Simon Harmer

Strongest Sunrisers Eastern Cape Playing XI for SA20 2024

Temba Bavuma

Adam Rossington* (wk)

Dawid Malan*

Aiden Markram (c)

Jordan Hermann

Tristan Stubbs

Marco Jansen

Liam Dawson*

Sisanda Magala

Craig Overton*

Ottniel Baartman

Strengths

Sunrisers Eastern Cape have an explosive batting lineup.

They have a nice blend of LHBs-RHBs in the batting order.

They have depth in the batting unit.

SEC have one of the best domestic players in the XI.

SEC have a fiery pace attack.

Weaknesses

The backups in the batting department are not as great.

SEC have a weak spin attack.

SA20 2024 Season Verdict for Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Despite winning the title last season, Sunrisers Eastern Cape were inconsistent in the group stage. It is an area they can work on and try to be more consistent. SEC have a formidable batting unit that can tear apart any bowling on their day.

A lot will also depend on how Temba Bavuma performs at the top. The spin attack is a concern. Fortunately, they have a strong batting and pace attack to cover for it.

Overall, SEC will contest hard and be among the teams to watch out for this season. They have a nice domestic core to work with. Expect them to qualify for the knockout phase, at least.

FAQs

Who is the owner of the Sunrisers Eastern Cape Team?

The Indian SUN Group is the owner of the Sunrisers Eastern Cape Team.

Who is playing in the Sunrisers Eastern Cape squad in SA20 2024?

The squad has big names like Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen and Sisanda Magala. Apart from them, the likes of Jordan Hermann and Ottniel Bartman will be among the players to watch out for this season.

Who is the coach of the Sunrisers Eastern Cape?

Adrian Birrell is the coach of Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Who is the captain of the Sunrisers Eastern Cape?

Aiden Markram is the captain of the Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Which IPL team is associated with the Sunrisers Eastern Cape?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are associated with the Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

