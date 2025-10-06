Former England Skipper Urges ICC for ‘Transparent Fixture Draw’ Following Recent India-Pakistan Row in Asia Cup 2025

The recently concluded Asia Cup 2025 has witnessed several controversies between the arch-rivals India and Pakistan.

The recently concluded ACC Asia Cup 2025 has witnessed several controversies between the arch-rivals India and Pakistan. The two neighbouring nations have long stopped visiting each other for bilateral series due to the rising border tensions. They last faced in an ODI series in January 2013 in Delhi, which the visitors had claimed with a scoreline of 1-2.

However, despite the persistent conflicts, the two sides have continued to play against each other in the major ICC events. Moreover, there had not been any dispute regarding these occasional fixtures in recent times until the 17th edition of the subcontinental tournament. But following the latest turn of events in the multi-national T20 league, former England captain Michael Atherton has urged the governing body for a “transparent fixture draw.”

Michael Atherton on India-Pakistan Fixtures in ICC Events

The former batter has emphasised how the bilateral fixtures have lost their value with time, increasing the number of ICC events and their prevalence. Most of the fans and followers of the game are hugely interested in these multi-team tournaments than the regular series involving two or three international sides.

But although the two aforementioned nations have discontinued to engage in such bilateral tournaments, Atherton believes that they should also avoid clashing in the upcoming ICC fixtures, especially after what transpired between the two teams in the recent contests.

“Due to the relative decline in the value of bilateral matches, ICC events have grown in frequency and importance. For the next broadcast rights cycle, the fixture draw before ICC events should be transparent, and if the two teams do not meet every time, so be it,” wrote Atherton in The Times.

ALSO READ:

India Continues Dominance With Asia Cup And Women’s World Cup 2025 Victories

Despite the controversies, India have continued their dominating streak against Pakistan in all four of their latest clashes across the Asia Cup and the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav’s men had won the initial two fixtures of the league stage and the Super Fours with ease by seven and six wickets, respectively.

But Pakistan had put up a tough fight in the Final, by reducing India to 20/3 in four overs while chasing a low total of 147. However, Tilak Varma’s unbeaten 69-run knock alongside a much-needed cameo from Shivam Dube eventually secured the ninth Asia Cup title for the top-ranked T20I team.

The Women in Blue also showcased a similar performance in their second fixture of the ODI World Cup on October 5. After being bowled out for 247, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. thrashed the opposition for just 159 runs in 43 overs. Pakistan are yet to defeat India in their 12 Women’s 50-over World Cup encounters so far.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.