121, 89, 62 – Sanju Samson on a Roll in KCL 2025 As He Continues Pushing for India Opener Spot in Asia Cup 2025
indian-cricket-team

121, 89, 62 – Sanju Samson on a Roll in KCL 2025 As He Continues Pushing for India Opener Spot in Asia Cup 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: August 28, 2025
2 min read
121, 89, 62 – Sanju Samson on a Roll in KCL 2025 As He Continues Pushing for India Opener Spot in Asia Cup 2025

India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson is making a strong case to secure the opener spot in the Indian team for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 with a series of stellar displays in the ongoing Kerala Cricket League (KCL 2025). Playing for the Kochi Blue Tigers, his most recent heroics came against the Adani Trivandrum Royals with a 37-ball 62, hitting at a strike-rate of 167.57 including four boundaries and five maximums.

Samson’s latest fifty comes in a series of knocks where he hit an explosive century (121 off 51 balls) against Aries Kollam Sailors and followed it up with a quickfire 89(46 balls) against Thrissur Titans before his fifty today.

The dynamic right-hander is currently the second-highest scorer in the league with 285 runs in four innings at an impressive average of 71.25.

ALSO READ:

Why Sanju Samson need to secure his place for Asia Cup 2025?

While Sanju has been named in the India squad for the continental tournament, his place in the playing XI isn’t exactly secured. This is because of the return of India Test skipper Shubman Gill back into the T20I setup as vice-captain. Gill’s new designation means that he will be a regular starter and replace Sanju Samson at the top to open the innings alongside Abhishek Sharma.

Sanju, over the last year, has made the position his own, which includes hitting three centuries in five innings. However, with Shubmna Gill back, Sanju’s place as an opener is at threat. The only other option is to slot him in the finisher role since the top five is already assured in Shubman, Abhishek, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya. The No.6 position is available for a wicketkeeper and India already has a player in that specific finisher role in Jitesh Sharma, which makes it difficult to fit in Sanju.

To give it a shot, Sanju even started the KCL 2025 batting at No.6 but he couldn’t deliver scoring just 13 runs and swiftly made the switch back at the top and has since looked absolutely decimating.

Sanju’s recent performances will thus be important to make a strong case to the selectors to give him a shot at India’s top order when the Asia Cup 2025 starts from September 9.

Asia Cup 2025
India
KCL 2025
Sanju Samson
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

