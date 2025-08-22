15 Runs in Six Balls; India Pacer Flaunts Hitting Ability in Match Simulation Practice After Being Named in Asia Cup 2025 Squad [WATCH]

India recently announced their squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, slated to begin from September 9. Notably, the continental tournament will be held in T20 format and will act as a dress rehearsal for next year’s T20 World Cup 2026. Thus, the players selected for the Asia Cup will look to make their performances count, with a chance to book a spot in the squad for the next ICC event.

India pacer Arshdeep Singh, who was forced to warm the benches in the five-Test England tour earlier in July, will be raring to go when he dons the India jersey for Asia Cup next. Arshdeep was a crucial part of India’s last T20 WC win and he will hope to make the cut for next year too.

Thus ahead of the Asia Cup, apart from his bowling, Arshdeep has decided to hone his hitting skills by practising specific match scenarios and boost India’s lower-order batting, given their struggles are no secret.

In a video shared by the pacer on his YouTube channel, Arshdeep could be seen targeting 15 runs off six balls with fielders placed at deep cover, long off, long on, deep midwicket and deep square.

Facing left-arm spin, Arshdeep reached the target by hitting a six with one ball remaining. In the video, the fast bowler was also heard recounting his father’s advice, who told him to avoid stepping out and instead to rely on his natural power. His father had encouraged him to plant his feet and swing freely, trusting his strength to clear the boundary.

Watch the video below.

Will Arshdeep Singh make the playing XI for Asia Cup 2025?

The Indian pace department looks very settled with Arshdeep Singh, alongside Harshit Rana and talismanic Jasprit Bumrah. However, with seam all-rounder Hardik Pandya also in the squad, it will be a toss-up between Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana to pair Bumrah with the new ball.

Nevertheless, Arshdeep is a strong contender to be in the playing XI and his performance will be crucial in determining his chance for the T20 World Cup in 2026.