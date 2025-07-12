2 Successful DRS in 3 Balls: Akash Deep Awards Himself Double Lifeline During ENG vs IND 3rd Test

Indian pacer Akash Deep gave a testament to his sheer presence of mind by making two accurate DRS calls despite being given out on both occasions. The incident happened in the 114th over of India’s first innings on Day 3 of the ongoing ENG vs IND 3rd Test at Lord’s.

Coming out to bat after India lost Ravindra Jadeja, Akash Deep was struck on the pads on the first ball he faced off Chris Woakes. It was a back-of-length delivery around fourth stump and it hit high on the front knee-roll around middle. The umpire declared it out but the Indian speedster decided to review it. The replays later confirmed Akash’s hunch as it showed that the wickets were missing.

One ball later, Woakes trapped the Indian bowler again. This was a similar ball to the last one, landing a touch fuller. Akash decided to use the DRS once more and it showed that the ball was going down leg.

The 28-year-old, however, couldn’t do much damage with the reprieves, although he slammed one maximum before falling prey to Brydon Carse for 7.

Indian tail of Akash Deep and Co fail to wag, scores level after first innings

The Indian tail failed to add anything meaningful to the scoreboard with Akash Deep being the last player to find runs in the XI. After Akash Deep’s dismissal, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj both departed for respective ducks as the Three Lions bundled out India for 387 – the exact score England registered in their first innings. Interestingly, this was the ninth instance of teams finishing with the exact same total in both first innings of a Test match.

Earlier, KL Rahul’s ton (100), coupled with crucial fifties from Rishabh Pant (74) and Ravindra Jadeja (72) helped India weather initial setbacks and kept their chances alive for a win. India at one stage also had a chance to extend their lead but a late fightback from the English bowlers curbed the visitors.

During England’s first innings, Joe Root (104) was the lone centurion alongside half-centuries from Jamie Smith (51) and Bydon Carse (56) before Jasprit Bumrah entered the Lord’s Honours Board with a spectacular fifer.

