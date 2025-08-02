2,0,4,4,6,1 Washington Sundar Demolishes Gus Atkinson To Reach Fifty in 39 balls, Forces Umpires To Change Ball [WATCH]

Washington shifted gears to put India in a commanding position
England thought they had restricted India’s lead under 350 and have a crack at the target after reducing them to 357/9, until Washington Sundar decided to switch gears.
The all-rounder was batting on 17 off 23 balls when Josh Tongue dismissed Ravindra Jadeja (53) and Mohammed Siraj for a duck in the same over.
With only last man Prasidh Krishna at one end, Gus Atkinson came steaming in at Washington who decided to take the aerial route and sent the ball deep into the stands at deep square leg. He then clobbered Tongue for two more sixes on the leg-side before bringing down the house against Atkinson.
169/6
12/0
–
–
–
–
153/4
98/7
Sloggers beat Pirates by 55 runs
71/4
120/3
Rugby CC beat Gaming CC by 49 runs
102/0
100/5
Sloggers beat Gaming CC by 10 wickets
112/2
87/6
Rugby CC beat Pirates by 25 runs
122/4
123/1
Rugby CC beat Sloggers by 9 wickets
36/2
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
MATCH ABANDONED
60/3
59/3
91 Yards Club beat Guwahati Giants by 1 runs
–
–
–
–
94/6
68/10
Estonia Women beat Gibraltar Women by 26 runs
94/8
95/3
Gibraltar Women won by 7 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
72/10
188/2
Selangor beat Pahang by 116 runs
255/7
79/10
Johor beat Kelantan by 176 runs
66/10
215/6
Perak beat Putrajaya by 149 runs
266/7
229/6
Kuala Lumpur beat Sarawak by 37 runs
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
141/1
136/7
Rays beat Magic by 9 wickets
179/6
164/7
Chargers beat Wolves by 15 runs
–
–
211/5
140/10
NPL Bears beat Pupkewitz Motors Wildcats by 71 runs
146/9
147/4
Eavion Eagles won by 6 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
90/10
162/8
Switzerland beat Estonia by 72 runs
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Within the space of 12 balls, India went from a lead of 334 to 356. Ollie Pope, England stand-in skipper, kept a regular limited-over Powerplay field with three on the leg-side and two on the off-side as Washington picked the straights and launched Atkinson for a couple at long-off.
He then slashed Atkinson’s wayward delivery down to the third man before dissecting the field on the leg-side for another boundary.
From 17 off 23 balls, the Tamil Nadu all-rounder raced away to 47 off 38 balls before getting one in the slot from a frustrated Atkinson.
Washington gave it the brutal treatment and struck long into the crowd at long-on to reach his second fifty-plus score of the series.
ALSO READ:
In the process, Washington also damaged the ball which hit the metal near the advertisement screen in the stands forcing the umpires to get a new one immediately.
England, clearly frustrated by the sudden shift in momentum, persisted with Tongue in the next over as he managed to get Sundar to swing hard and miss.
On the final ball, he pulled his length and took the pace off the ball as Washington mistimed the ball high into the evening sky.
Pope and Zak Crawley both converged under it and tripped over each other before Crawley held up his long arms to pouch the ball. As a result of Washington’s late blitz, which was also helped on by the warm sun, helped India post a target of 374.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.