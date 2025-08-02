2,0,4,4,6,1 Washington Sundar Demolishes Gus Atkinson To Reach Fifty in 39 balls, Forces Umpires To Change Ball [WATCH]

Washington shifted gears to put India in a commanding position

England thought they had restricted India’s lead under 350 and have a crack at the target after reducing them to 357/9, until Washington Sundar decided to switch gears.

The all-rounder was batting on 17 off 23 balls when Josh Tongue dismissed Ravindra Jadeja (53) and Mohammed Siraj for a duck in the same over.

With only last man Prasidh Krishna at one end, Gus Atkinson came steaming in at Washington who decided to take the aerial route and sent the ball deep into the stands at deep square leg. He then clobbered Tongue for two more sixes on the leg-side before bringing down the house against Atkinson.

Washington Sundar destroys Gus Atkinson, takes India’s lead past 370

Within the space of 12 balls, India went from a lead of 334 to 356. Ollie Pope, England stand-in skipper, kept a regular limited-over Powerplay field with three on the leg-side and two on the off-side as Washington picked the straights and launched Atkinson for a couple at long-off.

He then slashed Atkinson’s wayward delivery down to the third man before dissecting the field on the leg-side for another boundary.

𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙪𝙧𝙚? 𝙒𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙪𝙧𝙚? 🥶#WashingtonSundar rises above the tension to smash the fastest half-century of the series vs England! 💪#ENGvIND 👉 5th TEST, DAY 3 | LIVE NOW on JioHotstar 👉 https://t.co/3V6YCy3sHy pic.twitter.com/mAcTcF72OA — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 2, 2025

From 17 off 23 balls, the Tamil Nadu all-rounder raced away to 47 off 38 balls before getting one in the slot from a frustrated Atkinson.

Washington gave it the brutal treatment and struck long into the crowd at long-on to reach his second fifty-plus score of the series.

In the process, Washington also damaged the ball which hit the metal near the advertisement screen in the stands forcing the umpires to get a new one immediately.

India sets England 374 to win

England, clearly frustrated by the sudden shift in momentum, persisted with Tongue in the next over as he managed to get Sundar to swing hard and miss.

On the final ball, he pulled his length and took the pace off the ball as Washington mistimed the ball high into the evening sky.

Pope and Zak Crawley both converged under it and tripped over each other before Crawley held up his long arms to pouch the ball. As a result of Washington’s late blitz, which was also helped on by the warm sun, helped India post a target of 374.

