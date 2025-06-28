3 IPL Teams That Could Eye TNPL 2025 Star B Sachin At IPL 2026 Auction

The youngster scored TNPL's first hundred on Saturday

Balasubramaniam Sachin has been making waves in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025 with batting exploits for defending champions Lyca Kovai Kings.

After seven matches, the 22-year-old has a hundred and a fifty in his tally of 250-plus runs at a stunning strike rate of 138.

He has been consistent since making a splash with LKK last year with two fifties in three matches.

His latest 116 off 70 balls on Saturday against Salem Spartans has clearly put him in the spotlight for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction probables. We take a look at franchises that would look to recruit the young Tamil Nadu batter.

Chennai Super Kings

Their entire batting order has struggled throughout the season. Besides bright performances from late arrivals such as Ayush Mhatre and Dewald Brevis, their top and middle-order have failed spectacularly. Sachin can bat anywhere in the top order and with a good TNPL 2025, he can make a case for his selection for the upcoming season with his local franchise by the start of next year.

Besides that, there is a good chance of a CSK overhaul for the next season which further improves Sachin’s chances.

He can serve as a back-up opener to both Ruturaj Gaikwad and Mhatre, while also capable of providing stability at No.3 or No.4 in case CSK are looking for a specific role to fill in the upper middle-order.

Delhi Capitals

Even though their top-order excelled beyond expectations in the first half of the season, they faltered repeatedly in key clashes which required big innings from DC’s top-four. They are in desperate need of a batter who can consistently score 30-plus scores in a short time. If Sachin can attend the trials, there is a good chance he can impress the coaches there with his timings and strokeplay.

Even though they have too many options in the top-three, DC have lacked stability in the spine of their middle-order which has mostly been underwhelming. DC were also a side that struggled through the powerplay in IPL 2025 and having a player who can smash the ball as well as time it can be a key addition to their ranks.

Kolkata Knight Riders

It was very much evident that KKR’s middle-order was their biggest weak link and they suffered multiple losses because of it. They had two explosive openers and a classical batter like captain Ajinkya Rahane at No.3. But after that, every other batter failed to live up to a challenge. They are certainly in need of a batter who can stabilise their innings from any situation and anchor the innings till the death overs before the big hitters arrive.

Despite having many proven performers on the paper, KKR were also lacking in bringing forth young talents as they aimed to retain the core from the title-winning season.

Even though its too much pressure on a youngster to replace Shreyas Iyer in the middle-order, Sachin can still prove to be a back-up option for a place in their top four.

