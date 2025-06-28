News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
b sachin tnpl 2025 ipl 2026 auction indian domestic talents
indian-cricket-team

3 IPL Teams That Could Eye TNPL 2025 Star B Sachin At IPL 2026 Auction

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: June 29, 2025
3 min read

The youngster scored TNPL's first hundred on Saturday

b sachin tnpl 2025 ipl 2026 auction indian domestic talents

Balasubramaniam Sachin has been making waves in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025 with batting exploits for defending champions Lyca Kovai Kings.

After seven matches, the 22-year-old has a hundred and a fifty in his tally of 250-plus runs at a stunning strike rate of 138.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

He has been consistent since making a splash with LKK last year with two fifties in three matches.

His latest 116 off 70 balls on Saturday against Salem Spartans has clearly put him in the spotlight for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction probables. We take a look at franchises that would look to recruit the young Tamil Nadu batter.

Chennai Super Kings

Their entire batting order has struggled throughout the season. Besides bright performances from late arrivals such as Ayush Mhatre and Dewald Brevis, their top and middle-order have failed spectacularly. Sachin can bat anywhere in the top order and with a good TNPL 2025, he can make a case for his selection for the upcoming season with his local franchise by the start of next year.

ALSO READ:

Besides that, there is a good chance of a CSK overhaul for the next season which further improves Sachin’s chances.

He can serve as a back-up opener to both Ruturaj Gaikwad and Mhatre, while also capable of providing stability at No.3 or No.4 in case CSK are looking for a specific role to fill in the upper middle-order.

Delhi Capitals

Even though their top-order excelled beyond expectations in the first half of the season, they faltered repeatedly in key clashes which required big innings from DC’s top-four. They are in desperate need of a batter who can consistently score 30-plus scores in a short time. If Sachin can attend the trials, there is a good chance he can impress the coaches there with his timings and strokeplay.

Even though they have too many options in the top-three, DC have lacked stability in the spine of their middle-order which has mostly been underwhelming. DC were also a side that struggled through the powerplay in IPL 2025 and having a player who can smash the ball as well as time it can be a key addition to their ranks.

Kolkata Knight Riders

It was very much evident that KKR’s middle-order was their biggest weak link and they suffered multiple losses because of it. They had two explosive openers and a classical batter like captain Ajinkya Rahane at No.3. But after that, every other batter failed to live up to a challenge. They are certainly in need of a batter who can stabilise their innings from any situation and anchor the innings till the death overs before the big hitters arrive.

Despite having many proven performers on the paper, KKR were also lacking in bringing forth young talents as they aimed to retain the core from the title-winning season.

Even though its too much pressure on a youngster to replace Shreyas Iyer in the middle-order, Sachin can still prove to be a back-up option for a place in their top four.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

B Sachin
Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2026 Auction
TNPL 2025
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Related posts

Meet Shree Charani, Delhi Capitals spin sensation from WPL 2025 who will make T20I debut for India

10:55 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
'Had Thought of Three Celebrations': Rishabh Pant Opens Up on His Somersault to Celebrate Century in ENG vs IND 1st Test

‘He Recognises The Fact That..’ – Rishabh Pant’s Doctor Gives His Take On Somersault Celebration In ENG vs IND Test Series

Rishabh Pant celebrated his back-to-back hundreds with somersaults
9:21 pm
Samarnath Soory

Smriti Mandhana Slams Maiden T20I Hundred, Joins Harmanpreet Kaur In Elite List During ENG-W vs IND-W 1st T20I

Smriti Mandhana has a previous best score of 90* in the shortest format.
8:54 pm
Amogh Bodas
harmanpreet kaur engw vs ind w 1st t20i

Why Is Harmanpreet Kaur Not Playing In ENGW vs INDW 1st T20I?

India will look to take a 1-0 series lead with a win in the 1st T20I against England
9:18 pm
Samarnath Soory
CSK Player Khaleel Ahmed Joins Essex in County Championship To Push His Case for a India Test Spot

CSK Player Joins Essex in County Championship To Push His Case for a India Test Spot

7:24 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
prasidh krishna eng vs ind 2nd test edgbaston

‘I’m Not Going Sit Back And…’ – Prasidh Krishna Defends His Risky Lengths In Headingley Defeat, Explains Plan For ENG vs IND 2nd Test

The Karnataka pacer returned figures of 220-5 in the first Test
6:15 pm
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.