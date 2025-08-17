News
3 Major Law Changes BCCI Have Brought To Domestic Cricket In India
indian-cricket-team

3 Major Law Changes BCCI Have Brought To Domestic Cricket In India

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: August 17, 2025
3 min read

The prestigious Duleep Trophy 2025 will start off the new domestic season on August 28.

3 Major Law Changes BCCI Have Brought To Domestic Cricket In India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has introduced some new rules for the upcoming domestic cricket season 2025-26. The prestigious Duleep Trophy 2025 will start off the new season on August 28. Let’s look at the three major law changes by the authority ahead of the upcoming domestic season.

Fielding Captain to Take a Call in Short Run Case

According to the recent BCCI rule, if a batter intentionally takes a short run in a domestic match, then the opponent team’s captain will get to decide who will have the strike on the next ball. Previously, the fielding team used to get five penalty runs for such occurrence. However, no actions will be taken if a batter decides to abort a run.

“A deliberate short run is an attempt for batters to appear to run more than one run, while at least one batter deliberately does not make good their ground at one end. Batters may choose to abort a run, provided the umpire believes that there was no intention by the batter concerned to deceive the umpires or to score the run in which they didn’t make their ground,” read the new rule.

Only One Ball to be Used After 34th Over in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Recently, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has decided to phase out two balls in One Day Internationals (ODIs). The committee has made this move to bring back the reverse-swing aspect into the game. Now, BCCI has also adopted this change for India’s domestic 50-over tournament Vijay Hazare Trophy. The teams will now get to use only one ball after the 34th over of the match.

“Each fielding team shall have two new balls for its innings to be used in alternate overs, i.e. one from each end for overs 1 to 34. At the end of over 34, the fielding team will choose one of the two balls from the innings to be used for all the remaining overs of the innings. The other ball will be added to the stock of replacement balls for the innings,” states the law.

Replacements for Serious Injury Cases

In the fourth England vs India Test 2025 in Manchester, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant had walked out to bat with a broken toe. England pacer Chris Woakes had also come out to bat with a dislocated shoulder in the final fixture of the series. After these incidents, several former players and commentators around the world have voiced for an injury replacement law.

Though there were also some figures, including England skipper Ben Stokes, who had opposed the need to introduce any such rules. However, BCCI is set to apply it during the multi-day cricket tournaments in the upcoming domestic season.

“If a player sustains a serious injury during the course of the relevant match, a Serious Injury Replacement may be permitted in the following circumstances. The serious injury must have been sustained during play and within the playing area described in clause,” read the new playing conditions.

2025-26 Domestic season
BCCI
Duleep Trophy 2025
India
Ranji Trophy 2025
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

Jasprit Bumrah Informs BCCI About His Availability Ahead of Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announcement

Jasprit Bumrah Informs BCCI About His Availability Ahead of Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announcement

12:02 am
Chandra Moulee Das
UP T20 League 2025 Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Regional Cricket Tournament of Uttar Pradesh?

The T20 League will begin on August 17.

UP T20 League 2025 Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Regional Cricket Tournament of Uttar Pradesh?

The T20 League will begin on August 17.
9:32 pm
Sreejita Sen
The four prominent choices for the opening slot for the Asia Cup 2025 are Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shubman Gill.

India’s Opening Dilemma for Asia Cup 2025: Four Big Players and Two Slots — Who Sits Out?

While the dilemma remains for most slots, the trickiest one is to find suitable openers.
9:01 pm
Darpan Jain
3 Reasons Why Yashasvi Jaiswal Can Be Preferred Over Shubman Gill For Asia Cup 2025

3 Reasons Why Yashasvi Jaiswal Can Be Preferred Over Shubman Gill For Asia Cup 2025

He has played a total of 23 T20Is for India, piling up 723 runs at a strike rate of 164.3.
7:58 pm
Ashish Satyam
rishabh pant foot injury duleep trophy ranji trophy bcci injury replacement rule

Rishabh Pant’s Injury During ENG vs IND Tests Forces BCCI To Introduce New Rule

Duleep Trophy and Ranji Trophy will have a new rule in 2025-26 season
10:32 pm
Samarnath Soory
Former India Cricketer Slams Jasprit Bumrah for Limiting to Three Tests in 'Weakest Bowling Attack' Performance During England Series

Former India Cricketer Slams Jasprit Bumrah for Limiting to Three Tests in ‘Weakest Bowling Attack’ Performance During England Series

5:24 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
