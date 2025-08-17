3 Major Law Changes BCCI Have Brought To Domestic Cricket In India

The prestigious Duleep Trophy 2025 will start off the new domestic season on August 28.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has introduced some new rules for the upcoming domestic cricket season 2025-26. The prestigious Duleep Trophy 2025 will start off the new season on August 28. Let’s look at the three major law changes by the authority ahead of the upcoming domestic season.
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Match Called off
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
139/8
121/10
Chicago Kingsmen beat Adelaide Strikers Academy by 18 runs
–
104/7
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
According to the recent BCCI rule, if a batter intentionally takes a short run in a domestic match, then the opponent team’s captain will get to decide who will have the strike on the next ball. Previously, the fielding team used to get five penalty runs for such occurrence. However, no actions will be taken if a batter decides to abort a run.
“A deliberate short run is an attempt for batters to appear to run more than one run, while at least one batter deliberately does not make good their ground at one end. Batters may choose to abort a run, provided the umpire believes that there was no intention by the batter concerned to deceive the umpires or to score the run in which they didn’t make their ground,” read the new rule.
Recently, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has decided to phase out two balls in One Day Internationals (ODIs). The committee has made this move to bring back the reverse-swing aspect into the game. Now, BCCI has also adopted this change for India’s domestic 50-over tournament Vijay Hazare Trophy. The teams will now get to use only one ball after the 34th over of the match.
“Each fielding team shall have two new balls for its innings to be used in alternate overs, i.e. one from each end for overs 1 to 34. At the end of over 34, the fielding team will choose one of the two balls from the innings to be used for all the remaining overs of the innings. The other ball will be added to the stock of replacement balls for the innings,” states the law.
In the fourth England vs India Test 2025 in Manchester, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant had walked out to bat with a broken toe. England pacer Chris Woakes had also come out to bat with a dislocated shoulder in the final fixture of the series. After these incidents, several former players and commentators around the world have voiced for an injury replacement law.
Though there were also some figures, including England skipper Ben Stokes, who had opposed the need to introduce any such rules. However, BCCI is set to apply it during the multi-day cricket tournaments in the upcoming domestic season.
“If a player sustains a serious injury during the course of the relevant match, a Serious Injury Replacement may be permitted in the following circumstances. The serious injury must have been sustained during play and within the playing area described in clause,” read the new playing conditions.