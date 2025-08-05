News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
3-players-who-might-get-into-indias-asia-cup-squad-on-the-back-of-ipl-2025-performances-ft-gujarat-titans-mumbai-indians-stars-sai-sudharsan-naman-dhir-sai-kishore
indian-cricket-team

3 Players Who Might Get Into India’s Asia Cup Squad On The Back Of IPL 2025 Performances Ft. Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians Stars

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: August 5, 2025
3 min read

We take a look at three players from IPL 2025 who could make India's Asia Cup 2025 squad.

3-players-who-might-get-into-indias-asia-cup-squad-on-the-back-of-ipl-2025-performances-ft-gujarat-titans-mumbai-indians-stars-sai-sudharsan-naman-dhir-sai-kishore

The excitement is building up ahead of the 2025 Asia Cup which is scheduled to begin on September 9. The tournament will feature eight teams, including defending champions India, and will be held across three weeks with the final scheduled for September 28. All the matches will be held in United Arab Emirates (UAE), but the venues are yet to be finals.

The squads for the 2025 Asia Cup, which will be held in the T20 format, are also yet to be announced, but the teams are likely to announce the squads closer to the start of the tournament.

India will be led by Suryakumar Yadav, and while core of the Indian team is likely to remain the same, there could be a few fresh faces from the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
05 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Outer Delhi Warriors ODW

Purani Delhi 6 PD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
05 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
West Delhi Lions WDL

South Delhi Superstarz SDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
06 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
New Delhi Tigers NDT

East Delhi Riders EDR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
06 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
North Delhi Strikers NDS

Outer Delhi Warriors ODW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Guildford GUI

CFS Pinnacle Pro CPP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 04:30 PM IST
London County Cricket LCC

CFS Pinnacle Pro CPP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Guildford GUI

Kreative Sports XI KSP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Kreative Sports XI KSP

London County Cricket LCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Guildford GUI

London County Cricket LCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Wimbledon WIM

London County Cricket LCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Kreative Sports XI KSP

London County Cricket LCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Wimbledon WIM

CFS Pinnacle Pro CPP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
CFS Pinnacle Pro CPP

Kreative Sports XI KSP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Wimbledon WIM

Kreative Sports XI KSP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Yorkshire YOR

Birmingham Bears BB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Lancashire LAN

Northamptonshire NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Neath
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Glamorgan GLAM

Hampshire HAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Durham DURH

Sussex SUSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Nottinghamshire NOT

Essex ESS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Gloucestershire GLO

Derbyshire DER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Surrey SURR

Leicestershire LEI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Middlesex MID

Somerset SOM

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
Bud Cricket Club BCC

Guwahati Giants GUG

57/4

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 01:15 PM IST
Navarang Club NVR

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Gauhati Town Club GTC

Guwahati Giants GUG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 01:15 PM IST
Bud Cricket Club BCC

City Cricket Club CCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Royal Trivianz RTZ

Tally Rangers TCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

NCM Investment NCMI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Kuwait Swedish KUMS

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Phoenix Cricketers PCR

Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Johor JOR

234/3

Melaka MEL

110/8

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kuala Lumpur
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Kelantan KELN

73/4

Pahang PHG

173/7

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Kuala Lumpur KLPR

Penang PENG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Putrajaya PUT

Sarawak SRAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Selangor SEL

Melaka MEL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 07:30 AM IST
Johor JOR

Pahang PHG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Perak PRK

Penang PENG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Kuala Lumpur KLPR

Putrajaya PUT

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
Mysore Warriors Women MWW

2/1

Hubli Tigers Women HTW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 01:45 PM IST
Shivamogga Lioness Women SHLW

Bengaluru Blasters Women BBW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 09:45 AM IST
Hubli Tigers Women HTW

Mangalore Dragons Women MDW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 01:45 PM IST
Shivamogga Lioness Women SHLW

Mysore Warriors Women MWW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin
Pakistan Women tour of Ireland, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Ireland Women IRE-W

Pakistan Women PAK-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
05 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
London Spirit LOS

Oval Invincibles OVI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
06 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Manchester Originals MAO

Southern Brave SOB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
London Spirit Women LSW-W

Oval Invincibles Women OIW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Manchester Originals Women MOW-W

Southern Brave Women SBW-W

Fixtures Standings

It is with the 2026 T20 World Cup looming that the Asia Cup will be held in the T20 format, and to add to that, the players’ performances in IPL 2025 adds more relevance. We now take a look at three such players who impressed in IPL 2025, and who could make the Menin Blue’s squad for the continental tournament:

B Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans)

B Sai Sudharsan was one of the most consistent performers for Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2025. The 23-year-old has been knocking the doors of the selectors for quite a while now.

In IPL 2025, the Tamil Nadu cricketer amassed 759 runs from 15 matches at a strike-rate of 156.17, including six fifties and one century, and won the Orange Cap this season. This was even better than his IPL 2024 season, wherein he scored 527 runs from 12 matches at a much lesser strike-rate of 141.29.

Sai Sudharsan can be an aggressor in the top-order, much like how he showcased in IPL 2025, and this is why he can be a worthy option in the Indian team for the 2025 Asia Cup.

Naman Dhir (Mumbai Indians)

Naman Dhir could be the finisher with the bat that India would need. The Mumbai Indians (MI) star enjoyed a decent outing in IPL 2025, scoring 252 runs from 16 matches at a strike-rate of 182.61 and a highest score of 46.

He can produce worthy cameos too, much like he did against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Jaipur when he scored 20 runs from 12 balls. That knock had Naman Dhir slamming two sixes.

ALSO READ:

His highest score knock of 46 runs from 24 balls came against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), which, however went in vain for Mumbai Indians. Dhir was involved in a 69-run stand with Suryakumar Yadav for the third wicket.

R Sai Kishore (Gujarat Titans)

R Sai Kishore was one of the standout bowlers for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025. The spinner took 19 wickets from 15 matches at an average of 20.68. He carried on that form with a decent outing in Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), taking 12 wickets from nine matches at an average of 15.50 while playing for iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans.

As has been the case, Sai Kishore could be a game-changer when he is in his groove, and could provide India with a worthy spin option in UAE, where pitches often provide good support for spinners.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Asia Cup 2025
Cricket
Gujarat Titans
India
IPL 2025
Mumbai Indians
Naman Dhir
R Sai Kishore
Sai Sudharsan
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Related posts

Mohammed Siraj has been part of some incredible overseas Test wins since his debut and has played a crucial role in most of those victories.

Rating the Best of Mohammed Siraj in Tests – From Gabba 2021 to Oval 2025

Whenever the team has required, Siraj has stepped up and delivered match-winning performances.
10:57 am
Darpan Jain
Gautam Gambhir Leads Wild Celebrations in Dressing Room After Thrilling Win against England at The Oval

Gautam Gambhir Leads Wild Celebrations in Dressing Room After Thrilling Win against England at The Oval [WATCH]

A video shared by the BCCI showed Gambhir and the support staff celebrating wildly as the final wicket fell, ending a tough series in a 2-2 draw.
10:44 am
Sagar Paul
Big Boost Ahead of Asia Cup 2025! Suryakumar Yadav Returns to Batting After Recent Surgery

Big Boost Ahead of Asia Cup 2025! India Star Returns to Batting After Recent Surgery

10:50 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Shubman Gill Mohammed Siraj Dhruv Jurel The Oval Test ENG vs IND

Shubman Gill Explains How a Miscommunication Led to Mohammed Siraj Losing His Cool at Dhruv Jurel During Tense Moments of The Oval Test

9:25 pm
Disha Asrani
ben stokes sledging eng vs ind ravindra jadeja joe root zak crawley

‘No Crying’ – Ben Stokes Says England Players Will Be Fine With Words Exchanged In ENG vs IND Tests

England were as aggressive as the Indian players when it came to verbal battles
9:00 pm
Samarnath Soory
Shubman Gill ENG vs IND Chris Woakes Gautam Gambhir

Shubman Gill Hails Players And Shares Gautam Gambhir’s Mantra for India’s Young Test Team After The Oval Test

Shubman Gill top-scored in the series with 754 runs.
8:26 pm
Aditya Ighe
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.