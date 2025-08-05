3 Players Who Might Get Into India’s Asia Cup Squad On The Back Of IPL 2025 Performances Ft. Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians Stars

We take a look at three players from IPL 2025 who could make India's Asia Cup 2025 squad.

The excitement is building up ahead of the 2025 Asia Cup which is scheduled to begin on September 9. The tournament will feature eight teams, including defending champions India, and will be held across three weeks with the final scheduled for September 28. All the matches will be held in United Arab Emirates (UAE), but the venues are yet to be finals.



The squads for the 2025 Asia Cup, which will be held in the T20 format, are also yet to be announced, but the teams are likely to announce the squads closer to the start of the tournament.

India will be led by Suryakumar Yadav, and while core of the Indian team is likely to remain the same, there could be a few fresh faces from the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

It is with the 2026 T20 World Cup looming that the Asia Cup will be held in the T20 format, and to add to that, the players’ performances in IPL 2025 adds more relevance. We now take a look at three such players who impressed in IPL 2025, and who could make the Menin Blue’s squad for the continental tournament:

B Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans)

B Sai Sudharsan was one of the most consistent performers for Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2025. The 23-year-old has been knocking the doors of the selectors for quite a while now.

In IPL 2025, the Tamil Nadu cricketer amassed 759 runs from 15 matches at a strike-rate of 156.17, including six fifties and one century, and won the Orange Cap this season. This was even better than his IPL 2024 season, wherein he scored 527 runs from 12 matches at a much lesser strike-rate of 141.29.

Sai Sudharsan can be an aggressor in the top-order, much like how he showcased in IPL 2025, and this is why he can be a worthy option in the Indian team for the 2025 Asia Cup.

Naman Dhir (Mumbai Indians)

Naman Dhir could be the finisher with the bat that India would need. The Mumbai Indians (MI) star enjoyed a decent outing in IPL 2025, scoring 252 runs from 16 matches at a strike-rate of 182.61 and a highest score of 46.

He can produce worthy cameos too, much like he did against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Jaipur when he scored 20 runs from 12 balls. That knock had Naman Dhir slamming two sixes.

His highest score knock of 46 runs from 24 balls came against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), which, however went in vain for Mumbai Indians. Dhir was involved in a 69-run stand with Suryakumar Yadav for the third wicket.

R Sai Kishore (Gujarat Titans)

R Sai Kishore was one of the standout bowlers for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025. The spinner took 19 wickets from 15 matches at an average of 20.68. He carried on that form with a decent outing in Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), taking 12 wickets from nine matches at an average of 15.50 while playing for iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans.

As has been the case, Sai Kishore could be a game-changer when he is in his groove, and could provide India with a worthy spin option in UAE, where pitches often provide good support for spinners.

