3 Reasons Why Yashasvi Jaiswal Can Be Preferred Over Shubman Gill For Asia Cup 2025

He has played a total of 23 T20Is for India, piling up 723 runs at a strike rate of 164.3.
The Men in Blue are gearing up for the much-awaited Asia Cup 2025, slated to take place from September 9 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Indian team will start off their campaign by playing against the UAE on September 10. A lot of talk has been going around as to who will get selected in India’s squad for the Asia Cup 2025.
–
–
140/3
139/9
Amaravati Royals beat Simhadri Vizag Lions by 7 wickets
–
22/3
–
–
–
–
171/4
69/7
Singapore Womens beat Cambodia Women by 102 runs
33/2
32/8
Singapore Womens beat Cambodia Women by 8 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
61/2
138/8
West Delhi Lions beat New Delhi Tigers by 15 runs (D/L) method
–
–
–
–
–
–
200/5
198/2
Sweden beat Hungary by 5 wickets
128/5
129/1
Norway beat Hungary by 9 wickets
149/8
150/8
Sweden beat Norway by 2 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
80/5
79/3
Jinx Zagreb Women beat Lavender Lionesses Women by 5 wickets
104/5
82/4
Jinx Zagreb Women beat Lavender Lionesses Women by 22 runs
87/1
86/3
Jinx Zagreb Women beat Lavender Lionesses Women by 9 wickets
–
3/1
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Match Called off
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
127/5
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
172/6
173/0
Muscat Thunderers beat Majees Titans by 10 wickets
90/4
191/6
–
–
–
–
–
–
189/4
166/8
SLC Greens beat SLC Greys by 23 runs
173/8
172/7
Australia beat South Africa by 2 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
106/10
109/4
Southern Brave Women beat Trent Rockets Women by 6 wickets
136/5
–
–
–
–
–
107/1
106/9
Melbourne Renegades Academy beat Australian Capital Territory by 9 wickets
231/4
227/3
Melbourne Stars Academy beat Hobart Hurricanes Academy by 6 wickets
111/10
114/8
Perth Scorchers Academy beat Pakistan Shaheens by 2 wickets
186/6
154/7
Bangladesh A beat Nepal by 32 runs
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Talking about the opening slot, Abhishek Sharma will be India’s choice, but the question is, who will be there on the other end? Sanju Samson is in the race to take the opening slot after giving strong performances in the shortest format of the game. But the backup opener spot is still there to fill.
Shubman Gill, who recently had a great outing with the bat in the five-match Test series against England, has presented a strong case to be there in India’s lineup. He made 754 runs across five Test matches.
ALSO READ:
On the other hand, Yashasvi Jaiswal is also there, who has been given a strong statement with his willow for quite some time now. Both Gill and Jaiswal have played a T20I game for India since 2024.
Jaiswal’s aggressive batting style keeps him ahead of Gill in the race to grab the backup opener slot in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. The left-hand batter has the ability to tonk the ball out of the park at any given point in time.
Former India player Aakash Chopra also believes on the same lines, and he said in a video on his YouTube channel,
“As per T20 figures, Yashasvi is a little ahead of Shubman. The way he plays T20 and the DNA of the team, he also marries that style.”
As of now, Jaiswal has played a total of 23 T20Is for India, piling up 723 runs at a strike rate of 164.3. During the IPL 2025, the Mumbai-based batter played 14 games where he amassed 559 runs.
Jaiswal’s overall IPL performance also makes him better in terms of average and strike rate compared to Gill. The Punjab-based batter batted with a strike rate of 155.88 during the IPL 2025.
If Shubman Gill gets a green signal for the Asia Cup 2025, Sanju Samson’s spot will be compromised. Gill is the captain of the Indian Test team and also the vice-captain in the ODI format, and hence, he will open the innings.
Citing Samson’s current form, it will not be fair to push him down the order just to accommodate Gill. Samson’s record as an opener is brilliant as he smashed two consecutive T20I centuries while starting the proceedings for India.