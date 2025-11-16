3 Teams That Could Target Swastik Chikara in the IPL 2026 Auction.

RCB released Swastik Chikara.

As the RCB retention list 2026 was revealed on the deadline day, one major absentee was Swastik Chikara. Shockingly, Chikara is among the RCB released players 2026, along with five other players. He joined the defending champions for INR 30 Lakhs in the previous edition, and while the batter didn’t get to play, RCB clearly had trust in his abilities.

Hence, the fact that Chikara is not among the RCB retained players 2026 came as one of the biggest surprises from the IPL 2026 retention deadline day. He will be part of the IPL 2026 auction, where a few franchises might target him. He has always been a quality batter, and such players are always in high demand, especially during mini auctions.

We look at three teams that could target Swastik Chikara in the IPL 2026 auction.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

While Swastik Chikara might be among the RCB released players 2026 for now, the franchise can look to re-buy him in the IPL 2026 auction. Currently, they have a settled batting unit, but releasing players like Liam Livingstone and Manoj Bhandage suggests they can opt for a backup batter. That’s where Swastik can be in contention again.

They have a decent purse and can go hard after Chikara, even if his price surges more than expected. RCB have worked with him before and understand his strengths, and his overall bid value is unlikely to be high enough to prevent them from bringing him back. The 20-year-old can be a backup for batters like Devdutt Padikkal or even Rajat Patidar, who has lately been injury-prone.

Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have released the most players (11) among all 10 franchises ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. They will need a few quality batters, even if their batting unit looks settled as of now. With the likes of Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tripathi, and Shaik Rasheed no longer in the CSK retention list, Swastik Chikara can fill in for those slots and act as a backup batter.

Additionally, CSK have adopted a fresh approach and started banking on young talents, as their retentions and releases depict. So, Swastik Chikara can come into contention since he is also a dynamic batter who bats at a high strike rate. Obviously, he won’t be a first-choice option, but that’s the case with every franchise.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be the most active team in the IPL 2026 auction, given that they have the biggest purse of INR 64.30 crore. They have released the second-most players (9) and will need to fill various slots, including finding Indian batters. Swastik Chikara is an upgrade over a lot of players they had and can be a budget pick, as they look to spend big on all-rounders.

Chikara can bat in the middle order and counter spin with his hard-hitting abilities. On the decks like in Kolkata, his shot-making will get ample value, and he has the capabilities to become a regular in the franchise. There’s also a long-term investment angle, as KKR build a franchise for the future.

