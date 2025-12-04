4 Fringe Players India Should Try in ODIs In The Build Up To 2027 ODI World Cup Preparations

India will be eager to erase the heartbreak of the 2023 ODI World Cup Final loss and go the distance in the next edition of the tournament – the 2027 ODI World Cup, which is slated to be held in South Africa.

Although the immediate focus is on the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 next year at home, where the Men in Blue enter as defending champions, the preparations for the 50-over ICC event are also simultaneously in the works.

With still more than a year left, coach Gautam Gambhir and the management have adequate time to try out different combinations in order to find the best possible lineup going into the tournament. Apart from the big names, there are a few fringe players who pack immense potential and can really impress if brought into the mix.

Let’s take a look at some of these names.

Riyan Parag

The India all-rounder recently justified his mettle by slamming three fifties in three innings for India A during the three-match ODI series against Australia A earlier in October this year. Furthermore, he is a solid pace hitter, a skillset which will be essential in the fast South African conditions. Parag also suits the current management’s preference of having all-rounders in the Playing XI and the Indian selectors should seriously consider getting Parag into the fold.

Ruturaj Gaikwad

After waiting on the sidelines and piling up runs in domestic cricket, Ruturaj Gaikwad finally made a comeback to the Indian team in the ongoing Proteas series and he delivered with a ton in the IND vs SA 2nd ODI. Although picked due to Shreyas Iyer’s absence for injury, Gaikwad deserves a longer rope. The dynamic right-hander can be a solid option in the middle order, adept at tackling spin and pace while running hard between the wickets, and the Indian management should figure out a way to optimise his utility even after Shreyas Iyer returns in the buildup to the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Priyansh Arya

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener has witnessed a meteoric rise in the past year – tasting success in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) and then the Indian Premier League (IPL), which subsequently also earned him India A caps.

Now with India looking for a left-handed opener and with uncertainty surrounding Rohit Sharma’s future, there can be a possible opening. Abhishek Sharma is already being groomed in the role, while Yashasvi Jaiswal got the chance to open in the ongoing South Africa ODIs in the absence of Shubman Gill. However, both players haven’t made any real impact in the format and Priyansh Arya can be given the opportunity to stake his claim. The youngster also impressed in the only 50-over game he played against Australia A by blasting a quickfire century.

Nishant Sindhu

The left-handed spinning all-rounder is another serious talent in the Indian ranks. Nishant Sindhu has already showcased his heroics with match-winning performances for India A against both Australia A and South Africa A and given his current run of form, the selectors can be inclined to give him a shot.

During the Australia ODI series, Axar Patel was preferred over Ravindra Jadeja but that plan was dropped for the South Africa ODIs. Given the lack of clarity over Axar’s role, Sindhu can be groomed as another option with a similar skillset for the 50-over format, specifically ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup.

