7 Times India Batters Braved Injury To Come Out To Bat Ft. Rishabh Pant in Manchester Test

Rishabh Pant came out to bat for India while he had a fractured foot.

What is sport without emotion? After the way his foot was swollen, there were no chances of a player being able to walk, let alone bat in a Test match. On the evening of Day 1 of the fourth Test, a probable yorker from Chris Woakes hit the outside of the right foot of Rishabh Pant, the Indian vice-captain.

And then, there was pain, gruesome pain. He tried running, but couldn’t. Tried walking, no chance. Pant had to be carried out in a medical van and there was agony on his face. Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur saw the day off. But spectators were seldom interested in the score this time. There was just one update everyone was wanting a word on — Rishabh Pant’s injury status! He was not supposed to come out to bat. Certainly not.

Liam Dawson, the English off-spinner stated in the press conference that it looked extremely difficult for Pant to come out to bat. But he did. Against all the odds. He did not just come out to bat, but he also scored a gritty half century. The southpaw was batting on an unbeaten 37 before the incident happened, and went past the 50-run mark with a blazing boundary through covers.

Having said that, Pant isn’t the only Indian who has braved through a serious injury to battle it out for his country. Throughout the years for Indian cricket, there have been heroes who have taken their dedication and resolve to the next level. Their grit and determination have inspired many around the globe, and this is a piece to remember their contributions towards Indian cricket.

Some moments in the sport are much above wins and losses, and here are some of the moments which instilled belief across boundaries.

Rishabh Pant – Manchester – 2025

Not once, but twice. The 27-year-old showed what resilience means twice in two Test matches. In the third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, the Indian vice-captain was hit on his finger while attempting to catch a delivery. He wasn’t able to continue the proceedings and was replaced by substitute Dhruv Jurel. To everyone’s amazement, Pant came out to bat in the second innings of the Test, scoring a gritty 74. He was dismissed by Jofra Archer, but had the resolve to keep going as he understood the importance of those runs.

But in the fourth Test, Pant took his grit and resilience to another level. Having fractured his right leg, there were doubts about whether the wicketkeeper-batter will be able to take the field in the remainder of the Test. But he proved everyone wrong. One decision, and the entire world watched in awe. After the dismissal of Shardul Thakur on Day 2 of the Test, Pant walked down the stairs with a fight in his eyes. What’s more astonishing about the 17 runs he scored that morning was that he couldn’t move his front foot at all. Since his right foot was fractured, pant had to judge the trajectory of the ball and play it without moving his front foot. He did, and how!

Anil Kumble – Antigua – 2002

One of the most famous narrations in Indian Test history, is Anil Kumble’s story in 2002. The series was poised at 1-1, and it was the fourth Test at Antigua. Batting at seven, Kumble was hit by a bouncer by Merv Dillon. The leg-spinner was shook. He spat blood. But he continued to bat for another 20 minutes before India declared the innings at 513/9.

Soon after, Anil Kumble was seen coming in with a bandage around his jaw. Not just did he bowl 14 overs, he also sent West Indies’ best batter packing. 14 overs, five maidens and the solitary wicket of Brian Lara. The Indian bowler later opened up about the incident, saying that he did not want to sit around in the dressing room. The leggie was due to fly back to India the next day for his surgery.

“It was one of the bravest things I’ve seen on the field of play”, said West Indies legend Vivian Richards.

Ravichandran Ashwin & Hanuma Vihari – Sydney – 2021

This Test match was gone. Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari pulled it back. A classic example, wherein, a draw was as sweet as a win. Australia posted 338 in the first innings against a depleted Indian side. In reply, India could only manage 244, thanks to fifties from Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara. As a reply to that, the hosts declared at 312/6 on the back of fifties from Steve Smith and Cameron Green. As a result, India had to chase a target in excess of 400.

By the time Ashwin and Vihari got together, India were very clear that the target was out of reach. That was not the only thing India had to worry about. Ashwin and Vihari were both having serious issues with their fitness, which had developed during the match. Ashwin was suffering from a back spasm, which made it difficult for him to get out of bed on the particular morning. On the other hand, Vihari was playing with a Grade-two hamstring tear.

The two Indians fought hard and made sure India drew the Test, due to which they could go to the Gabba with the series at 1-1. Ashwin faced Nathan Lyon and kept doing that for the entire course, till the game was drawn. Vihari, on the other hand was persistent with his resolve to face the pacers. This was because Vihari’s left leg had a hamstring tear. He could not put his front foot out to reach the pitch of the ball. And hence, playing spinners was dangerous for him.

Kapil Dev – Melbourne – 1980/81

Kapil Dev will always be remembered as the captain who brought glory to the nation. He led the team which won the 1983 World Cup for India. More than just the maiden triumph, it was the impact which Dev created that led to everyone’s amazement.

But one of the most brave moments of his career will always remain his grit during the third Test of India’s Tour to Australia in 1980/81. Kapil Dev, who has a record of never being benched due to fitness reasons showed a glimpse of his determination in that Test. Kapil Dev went into the game with a hamstring injury, and lasted the entirety of the match. Not just was he present, but he also managed to pick a five-wicket haul to set the game India’s way. Bowling with pain-killing injections, he scalped a five-wicket haul for just 28 runs. As a result, India won the game by 59 runs.

Rohit Sharma – Mirpur – 2022

India were chasing 272 against Bangladesh the second ODI of the series in Mirpur. Skipper Rohit Sharma suffered a major blow to his thumb while fielding. Standing in the slips, the Indian skipper tried to catch a ball hit by Anamul Haque off Mohammed Siraj. But in the process, he ended up injuring his thumb. Rohit was taken for scans and was under the observation by the medical team. He did not open the innings either, and Virat Kohli moved up a spot to partner Shikhar Dhawan for opener’s role.

But just when things seemed shaky for the Indians, the skipper was out in the middle with his thumb taped up. He walked out to bat at No.9, during India’s chase. He scored a brilliant 51* off just 28 deliveries and took India to the cusp of victory. The visitors missed winning the game by a margin of mere five runs. But Rohit Sharma’s efforts were hailed by the cricketing fraternity.

VVS Laxman – Mohali – 2010

This is one of India’s most remembered Test victories. Batter VVS Laxman was struggling with back spasms in the first innings itself, and he could manage only two runs against Australia. India were set a target of 216 in the fourth innings, which looked pretty tricky considering the pitch in Mohali. The hosts were reeling at 76/5 in their chase when VVS Laxman decided to walk out. He marshalled the chase beautifully well. Laxman was one of the batters who could bat very well with tail-enders.

The score soon became 124/8. A chase which seemed impossible, was still completed by Laxman. The most iconic moments of the chase will remain the winning runs, and a usually calm Laxman losing his cool on Pragyan Ojha. The Indian batter was unable to even move his feet in a usual manner, but still managed to find the courage to guide India home successfully. As a result, the hosts won by one wicket and Laxman, India’s hero, remained unbeaten on 73. That would be one of the most hard earned 73 of his entire career.

Mohinder Amarnath – Barbados – 1983

India were playing a Test match against the West Indies in 1983. Indian batter Mohinder Amarnath was batting on 18, when a fiery bouncer from Malcolm Marshall struck him on the mouth. There was blood all over his face, and he was forced to go off the field. Protective gear wasn’t of the best quality in those days. To add to that, the West Indies had a gruesome bowling attack which made life difficult for the batters. Marshall was one of those breathtaking bowlers.

But the visitors were reeling, and an innings defeat looked imminent. That’s when Amarnath came back in, to fight for his team. He batted for more than two hours and scored a solid 80. India lost the game by 10 wickets. But Amarnath was awarded the Man of the Match award for his gutsy and heroic performance throughout the game.

For updates,follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.