'Will Have To Admire...' - Former Cricketer Lauds THIS Bowler During the Ongoing ENG vs IND Series
indian-cricket-team

‘Will Have To Admire…’ – Former Cricketer Lauds THIS Bowler During the Ongoing ENG vs IND Series

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: July 19, 2025
3 min read

England lead the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy by 2-1.

'Will Have To Admire...' - Former Cricketer Lauds THIS Bowler During the Ongoing ENG vs IND Series

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy is poised at a very interesting juncture. The three Test matches played so far have given us an overview of what’s expected in the next two. After a nerve-wracking Lord’s Test, the teams will now head to Manchester for the fourth hurdle of the series. Centuries, five-wicket hauls, exchange of words, and the famous Dukes ball controversy! The ENG vs IND series has seen it all in just 15 days of cricket. 

Jasprit Bumrah is expected to play the fourth Test, after which his series will be done. India’s prime speedster has decided to play just three Tests out of the scheduled five. Cricketing pundits, as usual, have highly lauded his bowling in the series. However, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has appreciated Mohammed Siraj and mentioned that the Indians are fortunate to have him in their ranks. He also went on to mention that, since January 1, 2023, the fast bowler has bowled 792.5 overs. This is the third-most amount of overs in the world, only after Pat Cummins (871.3) and Mitchell Starc (856.2). Siraj has been in the headlines and is known to give his 100% effort whenever he bowls. 

“If you see Siraj’s workload over the last two years (since January 1, 2023), you will have to sit back and admire and appreciate. If you talk about the fast bowlers across the world, he is in the third spot in terms of the number of overs bowled. When we look at it from the Indian point of view, no one has bowled more overs than him. If we see overall for India, he is in the second spot, only behind Jaddu. Jaddu (990 overs) has bowled nearly 1000 overs, and he has also bowled close to 800. He bowls a lot of overs”, Chopra said.

Mohammed Siraj – A Workhorse In the ENG vs IND Series

After India were 1-0 down in the series, Bumrah decided to opt out of the second Test at Edgbaston. It was a crucial decision in terms of the series. A loss in that game would have mounted tremendous pressure on the Indians, making it extremely difficult to come back into the series. However, Siraj and Akash Deep rose to the occasion in the third Test. The former bagged a fifer in the first innings, and the latter struck gold with a six-wicket haul in the second. For a fast bowler, the conditions in Birmingham were extremely difficult. It was a flat deck, and there was absolutely nothing in it for the bowlers. Ryan ten Doeschate also expressed in a press conference that Siraj gives everything he has and doesn’t hold back at all. He referred to it as a blessing.

Aakash Chopra went on to state that playing alongside Bumrah might sometimes take the spark away from a bowler. He also said that the Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer is an all-time great and one might look inferior ahead of the former’s records. But Siraj’s ability to keep running in hard at the batter is regarded as top-notch by many experts, including Chopra. He went on to state that Siraj isn’t the type of bowler who turns his back when a captain looks towards him. 

“Not all bowlers might be as skillful as Bumrah, and at times, when you are with Bumrah, you don’t get noticed, despite being skillful. You will look inferior whenever you are with an all-time great. Then people will dismiss you. It would have seemed like that when people were playing with Sachin paaji and Virat”, he concluded.

