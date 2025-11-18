Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed Hit Centuries, Shreyas Gopal Bags Five — Full Round-Up of Ranji Trophy Day 3, Round 5

After two action-packed days, we move on to the third day. Here’s the full round-up of all the key moments and performances from Day 3, Round 5 of the Ranji Trophy.

Abdul Samad with a Brilliant Century in Ranji Trophy

Abdul Samad hit a century in the Jammu and Kashmir vs Hyderabad match. During the second innings, he came in to bat at No.5 and scored a hundred. He walked in when the team was 95/3 and is still unbeaten, having already hit nine fours and six sixes. In the first innings, he scored 34 runs. Jammu and Kashmir are well ahead in the match as they are closing in on a lead of 400 runs.

Shahbaz Ahmed Steps Up with a Ton in Bengal vs Assam Ranji Trophy Match

Shahbaz Ahmed, during the Bengal vs Assam match, came in to bat at No.5 in the second innings and scored 101 off 122 balls, including 11 fours and two sixes. He has been in great form this season with his all-round abilities. In the previous match, he scored 86 runs and took seven wickets in the second innings. Before that in his first match of the season, he took a six-for against Gujarat.

Shreyas Gopal Stars with Five-For against Chandigarh

Shreyas Gopal, during the Karnataka vs Chandigarh match, took five wickets in the first innings. Chandigarh have lost six wickets, out of which five were taken by Shreyas Gopal. With the bat, he also scored 62 runs in the first innings. He has four half-centuries to his name this season. In his first match of the season against Saurashtra, he also took an eight-for.

