News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
ENG vs IND Abhimanyu Easwaran Karun Nair
indian-cricket-team

Abhimanyu Easwaran Left Out Again, Father Opens Up on Endless India Wait After Last Test Snub

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: July 31, 2025
3 min read

The right-hand batter boasts experience of 103 first-class games.

ENG vs IND Abhimanyu Easwaran Karun Nair

Top-order batter Abhimanyu Easwaran has been ignored for the fifth and final Test against England as India preferred Karun Nair despite failures in the first three Tests of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. As a result, Easwaran continues to wait for his national debut in the senior team.

The visitors made four changes to their playing XI after the Manchester Test, which resulted in a draw. Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, and Anshul Kamboj made way for Dhruv Jurel, Karun Nair, Prasidh Krishna, and Akash Deep in the playing XI.

Result – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
Banstead BAN

159/2

Twickenham TWI

152/7

Banstead beat Twickenham by 7 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
Weybridge WEY

93/1

Twickenham TWI

153/6

Weybridge beat Twickenham by 20 runs (D/L) method

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
Banstead BAN

Spencer SPE

52/5

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
31 Jul 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Spencer SPE

Weybridge WEY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
31 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Banstead BAN

Weybridge WEY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
London County Cricket LCC

Wimbledon WIM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Guildford GUI

Wimbledon WIM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
London County Cricket LCC

CFS Pinnacle Pro CPP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
CFS Pinnacle Pro CPP

Guildford GUI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 10:45 PM IST
London County Cricket LCC

Guildford GUI

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
Navarang Club NVR

165/8

City Cricket Club CCC

179/7

City Cricket Club beat Navarang Club by 14 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
Guwahati Giants GUG

184/9

91 Yards Club 91YC

141/10

Guwahati Giants beat 91 Yards Club by 43 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Bud Cricket Club BCC

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 01:15 PM IST
Guwahati Giants GUG

City Cricket Club CCC

Fixtures Standings
Live – test – London
India tour of England, Test, 2025
England ENG

India IND

123/5

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Kuwait Swedish KUMS

SBS CC SBSCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 01:00 AM IST
Keraniganj Challengers KGC

Jhelum Jaguars JJ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
31 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM IST
Stack CC STCC

Fakhr-E-Kashmir FEK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 01:15 AM IST
Al mulla Exchange ALECC

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Selangor SEL

Johor JOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 07:30 AM IST
Kelantan KELN

Melaka MEL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Perak PRK

Kuala Lumpur KLPR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Sarawak SRAK

Penang PENG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay
Mackay T20 Championship, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Pirates PRS

Comets CMT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay
Mackay T20 Championship, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Marlins MAR

Rockets ROC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Paratus Jets PAJ

NPL Bears NPB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Eavion Eagles EAE

Pupkewitz Motors Wildcats PMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 05:30 AM IST
West Indies WI

Pakistan PAK

Fixtures
Result – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
Amo Sharks ASS

124/2

Mis Ainak Knights MAK

121/10

Amo Sharks beat Mis Ainak Knights by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Trinidad and Tobago
USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
West Indies Women U19 WIU19-W

United States Of America Women U19 USAU19-W

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – Birmingham
World Championship of Legends, 2025
Pakistan Champions PNC

India Champions IAC

Match has been called off

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Birmingham
World Championship of Legends, 2025
31 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
South Africa Champions SAC

Australia Champions AAC

Fixtures Standings

Karun Nair Preferred Over Abhimanyu Easwaran, Father Voices Frustration

Easwaran managed just 36 runs across four innings, averaging a meagre nine on India A’s tour to Australia ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. However, after a great Duleep and Irani Trophy run, Easwaran was named the India A captain against the England Lions. He emerged as India’s third leading run-getter, scoring 167 runs in two unofficial Tests with two fifties, averaging 41.75

The 29-year-old’s father expressed his disappointment as he was ignored once again in the ongoing series.

“I’m not counting of the number of days that Abhimanyu has been waiting for his Test debut. I am counting the years; it has been three years now,” Ranganathan Easwaran said to TimesofIndia.com.

On the other hand, Nair received a Test call-up after eight years following a record-breaking domestic season. He further strengthened his case, notching up a double hundred in the first unofficial Test against England Lions. However, the right-hand batter failed in the next game and ended the series with 259 runs in two matches, averaging 86.38.

“Nair wasn’t in the team during the period when he performed before the BGT. Karun [Nair] wasn’t picked for the Duleep Trophy or the Irani Trophy. My son scored close to 864 runs if you consider the period from last year to the current year. Then how do they compare? I don’t understand. They gave a chance to Karun Nair. Fair enough, he scored 800-plus runs. The selectors have put faith in him,” he added.

ALSO READ:

Questions Test Squad Selection Based On IPL

Sudharsan received his maiden Test call-up after he won the Orange Cap in the IPL 2025. He didn’t feature in any tour game. Despite this, the southpaw was preferred over Easwaran. Additionally, Sudharsan averages just 39 in first-class cricket. Sudharsan scored just 20 runs in the first Test and was dropped for the next two. He replaced Nair in the fourth Test and scored a fifty on his return. He has now played three Tests within a month.

On the contrary, the Bengal batter averages 48.70 but still didn’t get a chance in any of the Tests. The right-hand batter boasts experience of 103 first-class games. Yet, Easwaran is still waiting for his opportunity after 961 days since his first selection in India’s Test squad.

Ranganathan revealed that he has been constantly having discussions with his son and motivating him.

“My son looks a little depressed, but that is bound to happen. Some players jump the gun based on IPL performances, which earn them a spot in the Test team. IPL performances should not be counted while selecting the team for the longest format. Ranji Trophy, Duleep Trophy, and Irani Trophy should be the basis for Test selection,” the saddened father added.

The Shubman Gill-led side is trailing 1-2 in the five-match Test series against England. Both teams have made multiple changes to their line-up for the last Test, which is underway at The Oval.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Abhimanyu Easwaran
ENG vs IND
ENG vs IND 2025
India
Karun Nair
Sai Sudharsan
Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe

Related posts

Kumar Dharmasena Under Scrutiny for Signalling With Hand, Helps England Not Waste Review in ENG vs IND 5th Test

Kumar Dharmasena Under Scrutiny for Signalling With Hand, Helps England Not Waste Review in ENG vs IND 5th Test

10:56 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
shubman gill run out sai sudharsan eng vs ind 5th test sanjay bangar

Shubman Gill Credited For THIS During Run Out Chaos in ENG vs IND 5th Test At The Oval

Gill threw away his wicket after scoring a fluent 21 in the first innings
9:08 pm
Samarnath Soory
India Spinner Sai Kishore Continues Fight For Test Spot With 13th First-Class Five-Wicket Haul

India Spinner Continues Fight For Test Spot With 13th First-Class Five-Wicket Haul

8:38 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
[WATCH] Shubman Gill Commits Blunder With a Costly Run-Out on Day 1 of ENG vs IND 5th Test

[WATCH] Shubman Gill Commits Blunder With a Costly Run-Out on Day 1 of ENG vs IND 5th Test

Shubman Gill was dismissed for just 21 runs .
9:03 pm
Vishnu PN
eng vs ind 5th test oval pitch curator lee fortis sunil gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar Takes Cheeky Dig At Oval Curator As He Explains The Green Top For ENG vs IND 5th Test

Indian batters looked comfortable in the first session at the Oval
7:48 pm
Samarnath Soory
CSK, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings Pacers Among Future Fast Bowlers Identified By BCCI For Special Camp

CSK, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings Pacers Among Future Fast Bowlers Identified By BCCI For Special Camp

9:35 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.