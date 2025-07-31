Abhimanyu Easwaran Left Out Again, Father Opens Up on Endless India Wait After Last Test Snub

The right-hand batter boasts experience of 103 first-class games.
Top-order batter Abhimanyu Easwaran has been ignored for the fifth and final Test against England as India preferred Karun Nair despite failures in the first three Tests of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. As a result, Easwaran continues to wait for his national debut in the senior team.
The visitors made four changes to their playing XI after the Manchester Test, which resulted in a draw. Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, and Anshul Kamboj made way for Dhruv Jurel, Karun Nair, Prasidh Krishna, and Akash Deep in the playing XI.
Easwaran managed just 36 runs across four innings, averaging a meagre nine on India A’s tour to Australia ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. However, after a great Duleep and Irani Trophy run, Easwaran was named the India A captain against the England Lions. He emerged as India’s third leading run-getter, scoring 167 runs in two unofficial Tests with two fifties, averaging 41.75
The 29-year-old’s father expressed his disappointment as he was ignored once again in the ongoing series.
“I’m not counting of the number of days that Abhimanyu has been waiting for his Test debut. I am counting the years; it has been three years now,” Ranganathan Easwaran said to TimesofIndia.com.
On the other hand, Nair received a Test call-up after eight years following a record-breaking domestic season. He further strengthened his case, notching up a double hundred in the first unofficial Test against England Lions. However, the right-hand batter failed in the next game and ended the series with 259 runs in two matches, averaging 86.38.
“Nair wasn’t in the team during the period when he performed before the BGT. Karun [Nair] wasn’t picked for the Duleep Trophy or the Irani Trophy. My son scored close to 864 runs if you consider the period from last year to the current year. Then how do they compare? I don’t understand. They gave a chance to Karun Nair. Fair enough, he scored 800-plus runs. The selectors have put faith in him,” he added.
Sudharsan received his maiden Test call-up after he won the Orange Cap in the IPL 2025. He didn’t feature in any tour game. Despite this, the southpaw was preferred over Easwaran. Additionally, Sudharsan averages just 39 in first-class cricket. Sudharsan scored just 20 runs in the first Test and was dropped for the next two. He replaced Nair in the fourth Test and scored a fifty on his return. He has now played three Tests within a month.
On the contrary, the Bengal batter averages 48.70 but still didn’t get a chance in any of the Tests. The right-hand batter boasts experience of 103 first-class games. Yet, Easwaran is still waiting for his opportunity after 961 days since his first selection in India’s Test squad.
Ranganathan revealed that he has been constantly having discussions with his son and motivating him.
“My son looks a little depressed, but that is bound to happen. Some players jump the gun based on IPL performances, which earn them a spot in the Test team. IPL performances should not be counted while selecting the team for the longest format. Ranji Trophy, Duleep Trophy, and Irani Trophy should be the basis for Test selection,” the saddened father added.
The Shubman Gill-led side is trailing 1-2 in the five-match Test series against England. Both teams have made multiple changes to their line-up for the last Test, which is underway at The Oval.
