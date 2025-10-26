Where Does Abhishek Sharma Stand Among Indians in Most Sixes in T20 International Cricket List?

He is currently the top-ranked T20I batter with 926 rating points.

The rise of Abhishek Sharma in T20Is has been nothing short of meteoric. With consistent performances, he is in the list of top players with the most sixes in T20 international cricket. He first rose to the limelight after a brisk, unbeaten 46-run knock against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on his IPL debut for Delhi Capitals (DC) in 2018.

However, the youngster struggled to translate his potential into consistent performances in his next three seasons with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), managing only 178 runs in 19 innings. Despite his struggles, the franchise backed him, and Abhishek repaid that trust once he was promoted to open the innings, piling up 1,575 runs at a blazing strike rate of 167.37, transforming into one of SRH’s most explosive batters.

His stunning performances for SRH earned him a national call-up last year. Fast forward to 16 months, and Abhishek’s fearless and attacking approach, coupled with consistency, has made the southpaw opener a key member of India’s T20I setup.

Once again, all eyes will be on Abhishek Sharma in the upcoming five-match T20I series against Australia, starting October 29. His six-hitting prowess has earned him a place among the elite Indian players with the most sixes in T20I cricket.

Where Does Abhishek Sharma Stand Among Indians in Most Sixes in T20 International Cricket

In 23 innings, Abhishek Sharma has already hammered 60 sixes, placing himself above the likes of Suresh Raina and Sanju Samson on India’s all-time list. He currently ranks seventh in the list of Indian batters with the most sixes in T20 international cricket, behind Rohit Sharma (205), Suryakumar Yadav (148), Virat Kohli (124), KL Rahul (99), Hardik Pandya (96), and Yuvraj Singh (74).

His dominance was on full display during the Asia Cup 2025, where the left-hander smacked 19 maximums in seven innings, highlighting his ability to dismantle any bowling attack. His stupendous consistency in the Asian tourney with 314 runs at 44.85 propelled him to the top of the ICC T20I rankings, beating Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli to achieve the highest-ever rating points by any batter in the format.

If the 25-year-old continues his rapid progression, he could soon challenge the big guns like Suryakumar and Rohit in India’s all-time six-hitting charts. With a few more T20I matches lined up leading up to the T20 World Cup in 2026, it might not be long before Abhishek closes in on India’s T20I legends. He needs 15 more sixes to surpass his mentor and legendary all-rounder, Yuvraj Singh, in the list.

With the Australia T20I series on the horizon, Abhishek can further move up in the most sixes in T20 international cricket among Indians. Additionally, the pacey and bouncy Australian tracks would work in his favour as the ball will come nicely onto the bat. The five-match T20I series will begin on October 29 in Canberra.

List of Top 10 Indians with Most Sixes in T20 International Cricket

Player Innings Sixes Rohit Sharma 151 205 Suryakumar Yadav 85 148 Virat Kohli 117 124 KL Rahul 68 99 Hardik Pandya 94 96 Yuvraj Singh 51 74 Abhishek Sharma 23 60 Sures Raina 66 58 Sanju Samson 42 56 Tilak Varma 30 53

