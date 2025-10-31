ACC Rising Star Tournament Full Schedule: Big Chance for IPL Stars To Stake Claim in Indian Team Before T20 World Cup 2026

The ACC Rising Star tournament will kickstart on November 14 in Doha, Qatar, a platform for young and emerging talents to showcase their skills ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026. The marquee competition, previously known as the ACC Emerging Team Asia Cup, will witness ‘A’ sides of major Asian nations alongside top Associate teams battling for the title in the T20 format.

Notably, the last edition of the tournament, held in 2024 in Oman, was won by Afghanistan, who defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the final.

ACC Rising Star Tournament Groups

Pakistan and Oman will square off against each other in the curtain raiser clash on November 14. Notably, India and Pakistan have been named in the same group. The eight participating teams have been divided into two groups as follows.

Group A – Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka

Group B – India, Oman, Pakistan, and UAE

ACC Rising Star Tournament Full Schedule

The tournament will see two matches played each day from November 14 to 19, followed by the semi-finals on November 21 and the final on November 23. The first match of each day will start at 12 pm IST, second match will start at 5 pm IST.

November 14: Oman vs Pakistan and India vs United Arab Emirates

Oman vs Pakistan and India vs United Arab Emirates November 15: Bangladesh vs Hong Kong and Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka

Bangladesh vs Hong Kong and Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka November 16: Oman vs United Arab Emirates and India vs Pakistan

Oman vs United Arab Emirates and India vs Pakistan November 17: Hong Kong vs Sri Lanka; Afghanistan vs Bangladesh

Hong Kong vs Sri Lanka; Afghanistan vs Bangladesh November 18: Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates; India vs Oman

Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates; India vs Oman November 19: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong; Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

Afghanistan vs Hong Kong; Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka November 21: Semi-finals – Group A1 vs Group B2; Group B1 vs Group A2

Semi-finals – Group A1 vs Group B2; Group B1 vs Group A2 November 23: Final

India vs Pakistan ACC Rising Tournament Clash

The eagerly awaited clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan is slated for November 16. When the men played the Asia Cup, there were no handshakes or any other form of greetings between the players of the two countries, and it ended with India, the tournament champions, leaving the UAE without the trophy. It reportedly emerged that they had declined to receive the trophy from ACC chief and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also a parliament member in Pakistan.

As the arch-rivals prepare to meet again, all eyes will be on how the teams conduct themselves on and off the field, particularly if India advance to the final and win the tournament.

Big Opportunity for IPL 2025 Performers

For India, the tournament represents a crucial opportunity for IPL 2025 standout performers and rising sensations to push their case for national selection ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in India next year.

With selectors having a close eye, impressive performances in Doha pave the way for several youngsters to earn a call-up to the national setup.

