After Being Benched in Australia ODIs, India Star Set To Play Ranji Trophy In Preparation for South Africa Series

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was recently made to warm the benches in the three-match AUS vs IND ODI series, has decided to play in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2025-26 to prepare for the two-match IND vs SA home Test series next. With Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill opening the innings, the left-hander failed to find a spot in the playing XI but has now shifted his focus to the upcoming red-ball games by deciding to participate in domestic games.

After India’s white-ball tour of Australia, where the five T20I leg is yet to be played, India will host the Proteas at home for an all-format series starting with the longest format from November 14.

Jaiswal, whose last India appearance came during the 2-0 Test whitewash of West Indies at home, has informed the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) of his availability.

It is understood that he will feature in Mumbai’s third round match in the Ranji Trophy against Rajasthan, which starts from November 1, since he has returned from Australia as he is not a part of the T20I squad.

Did Yashasvi Jaiswal leave Mumbai in domestic cricket?

Yashasvi Jaiswal had reportedly left Mumbai to play for Goa prior to the start of the new domestic season but had later apparently reversed the call to continue with his initial team. He last featured in a Ranji Trophy match earlier this year against J&K, managing only four runs in the first innings and 26 in the second. He was then absent from Mumbai’s QF and semis matches due to his national team duties, where he made his ODI debut against England.

Jaiswal’s recent availability for the match against Rajasthan will be a big boost for Mumbai, who are set to miss the services of regular opener Ayush Mhatre in that fixture. This is because Mhatre was named in the India A squad for the first of the two four-day matches against the South Africa A team, which starts from October 30.

As for Mumbai, they have won their first game against J&K and are on course to pick up their second against Chhattisgarh.

