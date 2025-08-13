After England Test Heroics, Key India Pacer Ruled Out of Duleep Trophy 2025 With Injury

India pacer Akash Deep, who played a crucial role in India’s recent 2-2 series draw in England, has been ruled out of the upcoming Duleep Trophy 2025, slated to begin from August 28. Akash will miss the start of the domestic season after initially being named in the 15-member East Zone squad. Notably, Akash finished the ENG vs IND series with 13 wickets in three games including a 10-wicket match haul in the second Edgbaston Test which helped India negate England’s early lead after winning the series opener.

While the exact reason for Akash’s absence remains undisclosed, it is understood that he has fitness concerns after a gruelling England tour where he also missed the fourth game due to a groin injury. Although he returned for the series finale, Shubman Gill’s words caught on stump mic asking if Akash had taken painkiller injections only made things more evident. No clarity has also been provided by the Centre of Excellence (CoE) regarding Akash’s availability.

Akash Deep will now be replaced by Assam all-rounder Mukhtar Hussain for the domestic first-class tournament. Speaking about Mukhtar’s credentials, the 26-year-old has 132 wickets from 40 FC games at an average of 28.25, including six five-wicket hauls. With the bat, he has 580 runs from 61 innings, including a half-century.

Absence of Akash Deep wouldn’t cause a big dent in East Zone’s pace attack

Although the 28-year-old India pacer’s absence will be a big miss, it would hurt East Zone much as they boast of a star-studded pace attack. The Ishan Kishan-led side have the services of Mohammed Shami and Mukesh Kumar who could be seen sharing the new ball when East Zone face Shubman Gill’s North Zone on August 28.

Both bowlers will have a point to prove ahead of the two-Test home series against West Indies in October. For Shami, maintaining peak fitness will be crucial, while Mukesh is eager to make a comeback after his last Test appearance during the home series against England in the previous year.

Updated East Zone squad for Duleep Trophy 2025

Ishan Kishan (capt), Abhimanyu Easwaran (vc), Sandeep Patnaik, Virat Singh, Denish Das, Sridam Paul, Sharandeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Riyan Parag, Utkarsh Singh, Manishi, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Mukhtar Hussain