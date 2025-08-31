News
sarfaraz khan buchi babu tournament quadricep injury ind vs wi
indian-cricket-team

After Good Run Of Form In Red-ball Cricket, India Test Hopeful Out Of Action Due To Quadricep Injury

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: August 31, 2025
2 min read

The youngster slammed two hundreds in his last two innings

sarfaraz khan buchi babu tournament quadricep injury ind vs wi

Sarfaraz Khan was on a roll since suffering a massive disappointment of being left out of the India squad for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Firstly, the Mumbaikar scored a fast-paced 92 in India A’s first game against England Lions at Canterbury in the shadow tour.

Then he posted a photo on his social media, documenting his drastic weight loss. While that was the fitness side of things, Sarfaraz played in the local T20 leagues and then followed it up with appearances in the Kanga League, a tournament played in damp conditions of the Mumbai maidans. After scoring a couple of fifties there, Sarfaraz then was included in the Mumbai XI squad for the Buchi Babu Invitational tournament 2025.

Sarfaraz Khan suffers quadricep injury, to miss Duleep Trophy 2025 semifinal

He made it count with his first innings itself by scoring a brilliant 138 off 114 balls against TNCA XI. The innings was studded with 10 fours and six sixes. He was bullish in his approach in the second innings as well by scoring 36 off 35 balls with three boundaries and a six. However, it wasn’t enough as TNCA XI won the match by two wickets.

He returned to the XI for the third game against Haryana XI and scored a superb 111 off 112 balls and forged a partnership of 117 with Hadrik Tamore to save his team from a top-order collapse.

He scored 20 off 22 balls in the second innings as Haryana went on to win the match by five wickets.

Sarfaraz to report to Center of Excellence for recovery

However, his return to the India Test team took a big blow on Sunday as Sarfaraz was ruled out for a period of three weeks due to a quadricep injury he suffered during the Haryana match in Chennai.

According to a report by Times Of India, Sarfaraz has now been replaced by Baroda batter Shivalik Sharma in the West Zone squad for the Duleep Trophy 2025.

West Zone will play in the Semifinal against Central Zone beginning on September 4.

“Sarfaraz is suffering from a quadriceps injury, which he picked up while scoring a century against Haryana in the Buchi Babu event five days ago. He’s set to be out for almost three weeks, and is currently rehabilitating at the CoE,” a source told TOI.

Buchi Babu Tournament
India
Mumbai
Sarfaraz Khan
West Indies
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

If the likes of Abhishek Sharma and Saim Ayub hogged headlines, Anshuman Rath and Muhammad Waseem silently did their jobs.

Ranking the Best Openers at Asia Cup 2025 — Where Does Saim Ayub Fit In? Is Abhishek Sharma the Best?

Almost every team in the competition has quality openers.
6:25 pm
Darpan Jain
Did Track Record As Captain Work Against Shreyas Iyer for India Selection? Former England Player Monty Panesar Opines Ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Did Track Record As Captain Work Against Shreyas Iyer for India Selection? Former England Player Opines Ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Despite putting up a stunning show in the IPL 2025, the batter missed out on securing a place in India's Asia Cup 2025 squad.
5:38 pm
Sreejita Sen
Did Mohammed Shami Suffer Another Injury Scare During Duleep Trophy Quarter-Final

Did Mohammed Shami Suffer Another Injury Scare During Duleep Trophy Quarter-Final?

Mohammed Shami was making his return to First-Class cricket since November 2024.
5:42 pm
Vishnu PN
South Zone Spinner Sai Kishore To Miss Duleep Trophy Semi-Final Against North Zone After Failing To Recover From Finger Injury

South Zone Spinner Sai Kishore To Miss Duleep Trophy Semi-Final Against North Zone After Failing To Recover From Finger Injury

He had also missed the Buchi Babu tournament because of the injury.
3:46 pm
Vishnu PN
DPL 2025 Final Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Regional Cricket Tournament Delhi Premier League 2025 Final?

DPL 2025 Final Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Regional Cricket Tournament Delhi Premier League 2025 Final?

The DPL 2025 Final will take place on August 30.
10:36 am
Sreejita Sen
delhi capitals vipraj nigam dc ipl 2026 retention list up t20 league 2025

Will Delhi Capitals Youngster Be A Left-Field Pick In India’s T20I Squad In Build Up To T20 World Cup 2026?

The youngster has been supremely consistent in T20 cricket since last season
10:16 pm
Samarnath Soory
