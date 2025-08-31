After Good Run Of Form In Red-ball Cricket, India Test Hopeful Out Of Action Due To Quadricep Injury

The youngster slammed two hundreds in his last two innings

Sarfaraz Khan was on a roll since suffering a massive disappointment of being left out of the India squad for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Firstly, the Mumbaikar scored a fast-paced 92 in India A’s first game against England Lions at Canterbury in the shadow tour.

Then he posted a photo on his social media, documenting his drastic weight loss. While that was the fitness side of things, Sarfaraz played in the local T20 leagues and then followed it up with appearances in the Kanga League, a tournament played in damp conditions of the Mumbai maidans. After scoring a couple of fifties there, Sarfaraz then was included in the Mumbai XI squad for the Buchi Babu Invitational tournament 2025.

Sarfaraz Khan suffers quadricep injury, to miss Duleep Trophy 2025 semifinal

He made it count with his first innings itself by scoring a brilliant 138 off 114 balls against TNCA XI. The innings was studded with 10 fours and six sixes. He was bullish in his approach in the second innings as well by scoring 36 off 35 balls with three boundaries and a six. However, it wasn’t enough as TNCA XI won the match by two wickets.

He returned to the XI for the third game against Haryana XI and scored a superb 111 off 112 balls and forged a partnership of 117 with Hadrik Tamore to save his team from a top-order collapse.

He scored 20 off 22 balls in the second innings as Haryana went on to win the match by five wickets.

Sarfaraz to report to Center of Excellence for recovery

However, his return to the India Test team took a big blow on Sunday as Sarfaraz was ruled out for a period of three weeks due to a quadricep injury he suffered during the Haryana match in Chennai.

According to a report by Times Of India, Sarfaraz has now been replaced by Baroda batter Shivalik Sharma in the West Zone squad for the Duleep Trophy 2025.

West Zone will play in the Semifinal against Central Zone beginning on September 4.