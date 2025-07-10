News
After India's Tour to Bangladesh Postponed, Sri Lanka Sends Proposal to BCCI To Host White-Ball Series
indian-cricket-team

After India’s Tour to Bangladesh Postponed, This Team Sends Proposal to BCCI To Host White-Ball Series

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: July 10, 2025
3 min read

The request includes three ODIs and three T20Is, mirroring the original Bangladesh schedule.

After India’s Tour to Bangladesh Postponed, Sri Lanka Sends Proposal to BCCI To Host White-Ball Series

According to Cricbuzz, after India’s white-ball tour to Bangladesh was postponed, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has stepped in with a proposal to host India in August. Originally, India were set to play three ODIs and three T20Is in Bangladesh between August 17 and 31, 2025.

However, both the BCCI and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) agreed to push the series to September 2026, citing scheduling issues and other international commitments. The BCB has said it looks forward to hosting India next year, and new dates will be announced later.

Sri Lanka Offers to Host India

Following this development, SLC approached the BCCI, requesting to host a six-match white-ball series during the same August window. The request includes three ODIs and three T20Is, mirroring the original Bangladesh schedule. A source confirmed to Cricbuzz that Sri Lanka’s request is under consideration, but a final decision will depend on the situation surrounding the Asia Cup.

“There is a request pending from the SLC, but we have not decided on it yet. We will have to see the situation with the Asia Cup. Everything is interlinked,” an informed source told Cricbuzz on Tuesday (July 9) evening.

ALSO READ:

BCCI Secretary in London for Key Discussions

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia is currently in London for the ongoing Lord’s Test between India and England. During this trip, he is expected to hold important discussions with key members of the Indian team setup. These include head coach Gautam Gambhir, chief selector Ajit Agarkar, and senior players. The main topic of these talks will be the possibility of playing a white-ball series in Sri Lanka in August. A final decision from the BCCI on Sri Lanka Cricket’s (SLC) request to host the series will likely be taken only after these discussions are completed.

If the BCCI agrees to go ahead with the tour, it could mark the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to the Indian team. Both players have retired from T20Is and Tests, which means they now only play in the ODI format. Since the proposed series in Sri Lanka includes three ODIs, there is a strong chance that both Rohit and Kohli will be seen in action again.

Final Call on Asia Cup 2025 Within a Few Days

A final decision on the Asia Cup 2025 is expected in the next two to three days. The tournament is planned to be held from September 17 to 27, but it will only happen if the Indian government gives its approval. Since Pakistan, a political rival of India, is also part of the tournament, the government’s permission is important. The BCCI, which is hosting the event, will make the final decision, but only after getting the go-ahead from the government. That approval is still pending.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

BCCI
India
Sri Lanka
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

No.4 has been all about continued success, and now that Shubman Gill has chosen the role, he must honour the tradition.

Shubman Gill Is Making Boring Beautiful — Now He Must Keep Going

This fresh spell must stretch through the years ahead for Gill.
9:50 am
Darpan Jain

‘He’ll Make A Test Century” – Former RCB Player Predicts THIS India Bowling Hero Will Make A Test Hundred Soon

India registered their first-ever Test victory at Edgbaston beating England by 336 runs in the second Test.
8:45 am
Amogh Bodas
akash deep exclusive shreevats goswami eng vs ind test series

EXCLUSIVE: How Akash Deep Came From The Wilderness To Make It Big Through The Eyes Of His Former Teammate

7:45 am
Ashish Satyam
‘Should Be Same’ – Rishabh Pant Challenges Ben Stokes’ Demand for Different Gauge-Rings for Duke Balls in ENG vs IND Tests

‘Should Be Same’ – Rishabh Pant Challenges Ben Stokes’ Demand for Different Gauge-Rings for Dukes Balls in ENG vs IND Tests

10:40 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
akash deep eng vs ind 2nd test sister cancer treatment

Akash Deep’s Mentor Reveals Pacer Received His ENG vs IND Series Call-up While At Hospital

The pacer had missed first few games for LSG in IPL 2025 due to injury
7:42 pm
Samarnath Soory
‘We’ve Got Plans’- England Skipper Ben Stokes Gives Stern Warning to India Ahead of ENG vs IND 3rd Test

‘We’ve Got Plans’- England Skipper Ben Stokes Gives Stern Warning to India Ahead of ENG vs IND 3rd Test

India will look to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match Test series against England.
7:02 pm
Vishnu PN
