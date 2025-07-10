After India’s Tour to Bangladesh Postponed, This Team Sends Proposal to BCCI To Host White-Ball Series

The request includes three ODIs and three T20Is, mirroring the original Bangladesh schedule.

According to Cricbuzz, after India’s white-ball tour to Bangladesh was postponed, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has stepped in with a proposal to host India in August. Originally, India were set to play three ODIs and three T20Is in Bangladesh between August 17 and 31, 2025.

However, both the BCCI and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) agreed to push the series to September 2026, citing scheduling issues and other international commitments. The BCB has said it looks forward to hosting India next year, and new dates will be announced later.

Sri Lanka Offers to Host India

Following this development, SLC approached the BCCI, requesting to host a six-match white-ball series during the same August window. The request includes three ODIs and three T20Is, mirroring the original Bangladesh schedule. A source confirmed to Cricbuzz that Sri Lanka’s request is under consideration, but a final decision will depend on the situation surrounding the Asia Cup.

“There is a request pending from the SLC, but we have not decided on it yet. We will have to see the situation with the Asia Cup. Everything is interlinked,” an informed source told Cricbuzz on Tuesday (July 9) evening.

BCCI Secretary in London for Key Discussions

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia is currently in London for the ongoing Lord’s Test between India and England. During this trip, he is expected to hold important discussions with key members of the Indian team setup. These include head coach Gautam Gambhir, chief selector Ajit Agarkar, and senior players. The main topic of these talks will be the possibility of playing a white-ball series in Sri Lanka in August. A final decision from the BCCI on Sri Lanka Cricket’s (SLC) request to host the series will likely be taken only after these discussions are completed.

If the BCCI agrees to go ahead with the tour, it could mark the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to the Indian team. Both players have retired from T20Is and Tests, which means they now only play in the ODI format. Since the proposed series in Sri Lanka includes three ODIs, there is a strong chance that both Rohit and Kohli will be seen in action again.

Final Call on Asia Cup 2025 Within a Few Days

A final decision on the Asia Cup 2025 is expected in the next two to three days. The tournament is planned to be held from September 17 to 27, but it will only happen if the Indian government gives its approval. Since Pakistan, a political rival of India, is also part of the tournament, the government’s permission is important. The BCCI, which is hosting the event, will make the final decision, but only after getting the go-ahead from the government. That approval is still pending.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.