Mohammed Shami India Bengal Ranji Trophy
indian-cricket-team

After Multiple Injury Layoffs, THIS India Star Is Set To Make a Comeback Next Month

Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam
Last updated: July 20, 2025
3 min read

He was part of India's Champions Trophy 2025 campaign.

Mohammed Shami India Bengal Ranji Trophy

Veteran Indian pacer Mohammed Shami, who was not picked for the Test series against England, is likely to make a comeback next month. The right arm pacer went through testing times, dealing with injuries. The 34-year-old pacer has been included in the Bengal probables list for the upcoming domestic season.

As of now, the Bengal-based bowler has played in 64 Tests, 108 ODIs, and 25 T20Is. He has been one of the crucial members of the team across formats of the game.

After the Duleep Trophy and Irani Cup next month, the Ranji Trophy Elite 2025-26 is set to begin in October. Bengal will face Uttarakhand on October 15 as part of Elite Group C.

Mohammed Shami’s Last Appearance For India

The last time he played for India was during the Champions Trophy 2025. He scalped nine wickets in five matches, helping India win the tournament. 

However, Shami failed to continue his form in the Indian Premier League (IPL). While playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad, he managed to pick only six wickets in nine innings.

He bowled with an economy rate of 11.23, which is not decent when it comes to the shortest format of the game. The Orange army finished in sixth spot on the IPL 2025 points table, failing to make it to the playoffs. Later, Shami was not picked for the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. 

ALSO READ:

Ajit Agarkar On Mohammed Shami

When the BCCI announced the India squad for the tour of England, chief selector Ajit Agarkar stated he would always want to pick someone like Shami.

“The medical guys have told us that he has been ruled out of this series. He has been trying to be fit for the series, but he had a setback over the last week, and he has had some MRIs done. I don’t think he was going to be able to play five Tests. It is unfortunate. We always want to pick a bowler like him”, Ajit Agarkar said.

Earlier, Shami sustained an ankle injury and underwent surgery in early 2024. Despite getting the operation done, he did not look comfortable. If Shami manages to get into the Bengal team, he can tell the selectors that he still has a lot to offer. 

Talking about the Indian team, they are currently taking part in a five-match Test series against England under the leadership of young Shubman Gill.

England lead 2-1 in the series with two more Test matches to go. Both teams will face each other in the upcoming fourth Test, starting from July 23 in Manchester. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Bengal
India
Mohammed Shami
Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam

India Batter Karun Nair Returns to Karnataka After Two Years Ahead of Domestic Season 2025-26

India Batter Returns to Karnataka After Two Years Ahead of Domestic Season 2025-26

He has accumulated 3,779 runs in 87 First Class innings for Karnataka.
1:36 pm
Sreejita Sen
gautam gambhir harbhajan singh split coaching india

Former India Player Suggests Split Coaching System Amid Struggles In ENG vs IND Tests

India have won only one Test series under Gautam Gambhir's coaching so far
11:32 am
Samarnath Soory
India Call Up Fast Bowler Anshul Kamboj As Cover After Arshdeep Singh Is Ruled Out Of ENG vs IND 4th Test

India Call Up Fast Bowler As Cover After Arshdeep Singh Is Ruled Out Of ENG vs IND 4th Test

The fourth fixture will commence on July 23.
10:00 am
Sreejita Sen
WCL Organisers Issue Apology, Cancel India vs Pakistan Match After Multiple India Stars Pull Out

'Discomfort for Indian Legends…' – WCL Organisers Issue Apology, Cancel India vs Pakistan Match After Multiple India Stars Pull Out

Shikhar Dhawan also confirmed on Saturday night through a statement on his social media that he would not participate in the match.
9:40 am
Sagar Paul
eng vs ind akash deep doubtful 4th test manchester groin niggle

India Pacer Misses Practice Session Due To Groin Niggle, Doubtful For ENG vs IND 4th Test

The upcoming Test in Manchester is a must-win for India
11:17 pm
Samarnath Soory
rohit sharma fitness standards former strength and conditioning coach soham desai

'Given His History…' : Former India Fitness Trainer Answers Questions Over Rohit Sharma's Fitness Levels

Rohit Sharma recently won the Champions Trophy 2025
10:17 pm
Samarnath Soory
