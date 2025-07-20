After Multiple Injury Layoffs, THIS India Star Is Set To Make a Comeback Next Month

He was part of India's Champions Trophy 2025 campaign.
Veteran Indian pacer Mohammed Shami, who was not picked for the Test series against England, is likely to make a comeback next month. The right arm pacer went through testing times, dealing with injuries. The 34-year-old pacer has been included in the Bengal probables list for the upcoming domestic season.
As of now, the Bengal-based bowler has played in 64 Tests, 108 ODIs, and 25 T20Is. He has been one of the crucial members of the team across formats of the game.
After the Duleep Trophy and Irani Cup next month, the Ranji Trophy Elite 2025-26 is set to begin in October. Bengal will face Uttarakhand on October 15 as part of Elite Group C.
The last time he played for India was during the Champions Trophy 2025. He scalped nine wickets in five matches, helping India win the tournament.
However, Shami failed to continue his form in the Indian Premier League (IPL). While playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad, he managed to pick only six wickets in nine innings.
He bowled with an economy rate of 11.23, which is not decent when it comes to the shortest format of the game. The Orange army finished in sixth spot on the IPL 2025 points table, failing to make it to the playoffs. Later, Shami was not picked for the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.
When the BCCI announced the India squad for the tour of England, chief selector Ajit Agarkar stated he would always want to pick someone like Shami.
“The medical guys have told us that he has been ruled out of this series. He has been trying to be fit for the series, but he had a setback over the last week, and he has had some MRIs done. I don’t think he was going to be able to play five Tests. It is unfortunate. We always want to pick a bowler like him”, Ajit Agarkar said.
Earlier, Shami sustained an ankle injury and underwent surgery in early 2024. Despite getting the operation done, he did not look comfortable. If Shami manages to get into the Bengal team, he can tell the selectors that he still has a lot to offer.
Talking about the Indian team, they are currently taking part in a five-match Test series against England under the leadership of young Shubman Gill.
England lead 2-1 in the series with two more Test matches to go. Both teams will face each other in the upcoming fourth Test, starting from July 23 in Manchester.
