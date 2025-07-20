After Multiple Injury Layoffs, THIS India Star Is Set To Make a Comeback Next Month

He was part of India's Champions Trophy 2025 campaign.

Veteran Indian pacer Mohammed Shami, who was not picked for the Test series against England, is likely to make a comeback next month. The right arm pacer went through testing times, dealing with injuries. The 34-year-old pacer has been included in the Bengal probables list for the upcoming domestic season.

All matches (53) Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 Max60 Season 2, 2025 Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025 Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 World Championship of Legends, 2025 Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 Result – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 SGP 161/5 HKG 213/4 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 SAM 109/8 MAL 17/1 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kingston Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI – AUS – Fixtures Live – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 BHN – ML 36/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 RWA – BHN – Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Germany ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 WWW – DMW 104/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 BWUW – WWW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 DMW – BWUW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 WWW – DMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ALZ-W – DIF-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 STO-W – ALZ-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 DIF-W – STO-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ALZ-W – DIF-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 STO-W – ALZ-W – Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC – NVR – Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 BCC – CCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 RWA-W – LSN-W 12/1 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 BOT-W 18/0 EWW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 MWW-W – CW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 MZW-W – SLO-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 RWA-W – MWW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 BOT-W – MZW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 SLO-W – EWW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 CW-W – LSN-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – United Kingdom India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 ENGU19 – INDU19 – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 ALECC – FEK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 BNC – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 GCF – CBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – CAT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CBS – MIB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 FLI – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – GCF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CBS – FLI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – GCF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 MIB – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Dhaka Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025 BAN – PAK – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UAE – NIG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 KNY – UGA – Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 VMK – RWT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 MMS – KAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 KAK – OAW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 YAR – RWT – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 BAD 156/2 MAK 187/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 SGT – BDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 ASS – BAD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 BDS – MAK – Fixtures Standings Live – test – Marrara Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 AUS A – SL-A 263/4 Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – Birmingham World Championship of Legends, 2025 IAC – PNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Harare Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 ZIM – SA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 IRE-W – ZIM-W – Fixtures

As of now, the Bengal-based bowler has played in 64 Tests, 108 ODIs, and 25 T20Is. He has been one of the crucial members of the team across formats of the game.

After the Duleep Trophy and Irani Cup next month, the Ranji Trophy Elite 2025-26 is set to begin in October. Bengal will face Uttarakhand on October 15 as part of Elite Group C.

Mohammed Shami’s Last Appearance For India

The last time he played for India was during the Champions Trophy 2025. He scalped nine wickets in five matches, helping India win the tournament.

However, Shami failed to continue his form in the Indian Premier League (IPL). While playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad, he managed to pick only six wickets in nine innings.

He bowled with an economy rate of 11.23, which is not decent when it comes to the shortest format of the game. The Orange army finished in sixth spot on the IPL 2025 points table, failing to make it to the playoffs. Later, Shami was not picked for the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

ALSO READ:

Ajit Agarkar On Mohammed Shami

When the BCCI announced the India squad for the tour of England, chief selector Ajit Agarkar stated he would always want to pick someone like Shami.

“The medical guys have told us that he has been ruled out of this series. He has been trying to be fit for the series, but he had a setback over the last week, and he has had some MRIs done. I don’t think he was going to be able to play five Tests. It is unfortunate. We always want to pick a bowler like him”, Ajit Agarkar said.

Earlier, Shami sustained an ankle injury and underwent surgery in early 2024. Despite getting the operation done, he did not look comfortable. If Shami manages to get into the Bengal team, he can tell the selectors that he still has a lot to offer.

Talking about the Indian team, they are currently taking part in a five-match Test series against England under the leadership of young Shubman Gill.

England lead 2-1 in the series with two more Test matches to go. Both teams will face each other in the upcoming fourth Test, starting from July 23 in Manchester.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.