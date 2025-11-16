After Stellar Ton, Ruturaj Gaikwad Slams Fifty To Help India A Win ODI Series Against South Africa A

While the Indian team suffered an embarrassing defeat against South Africa in the Kolkata Test today after a shambolic batting display, the selectors would have rued not having Ruturaj Gaikwad in the main squad.

The dynamic right-hander, who has been waiting on the flanks for a chance for sometime now, once again impressed with the bat. Playing for India A against South Africa A, Gaikwad registered an unbeaten 68* (83) to help his side take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

In the first game too, Gaikwad gave a testament to his sheer skills with a crucial century knock of 117(129).

Following his series of impressive displays, Gaikwad now has the best average in List A cricket by Indians with 57.80, going past Cheteshwar Pujara’s 57.01. His overall List A numbers are quite impeccable too with over 4.5k runs, comprising 17 tons and 18 fifties and a highest score of 220* while batting at a fiery strike rate of 100.98.

Not just in white-ball cricket, Ruturaj Gaikwad has dominated this year across formats. During the Duleep Trophy 2025, he hit a 184 and then followed it up with two fifties and a century in his four innings in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2025-26

Can Ruturaj Gaikwad secure a spot in IND vs SA ODI Series?

While the 28-year-old missed selection for the ongoing two-match Test series against the Proteas, India is slated to lock horns next in a three-match ODI series against South Africa from November 30 and Gaikwad would fancy his chances for a spot in the squad given his recent show with the bat.

Ruturaj’s last appearance for India came over a year earlier in a T20I game during an away series in Zimbabwe. However, his chances of an India comeback can be boosted by the fact that ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer’s availability is uncertain due to a freak rib injury he suffered on the Australia tour. In such a case, Ruturaj Gaikwad can be slotted in to replace Shreyas Iyer at No.4.

Speaking about Rutu’s ODI numbers, he has played just 15 games, managing 115 runs in six innings, including a fifty. Given his strong credentials and his recent touch, the selectors will definitely have Rutu on their minds while announcing the squad for the Proteas white-ball series next.

