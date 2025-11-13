After Test Snub, Ruturaj Gaikwad Slams Century for IND A To Secure Spot in IND vs SA ODI Series

India batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has continued to pile up runs in the hope of getting a breakthrough in the Indian team after waiting on the flanks for some time now.

His latest heroics came playing for India A against South Africa A, in the first of the three unofficial ODI games, where Ruturaj slammed a quickfire ton off 119 balls, comprising 10 boundaries.

After missing out on a spot in the two-match Test side to lock horns against the Proteas, the talented batter’s recent knock will make a strong case for his selection in the three-match IND Vs SA ODI leg, which will follow the red-ball games from November 30.

Incidentally, Ruturaj’s last appearance for India came over a year earlier in a T20I game during an away series in Zimbabwe.

Ruturaj Gaikwad chances boosted by Shreyas Iyer injury

The dynamic right-hander has been in incredible form of late. He slammed 184 during the Duleep Trophy and then followed it up with two fifties and a century in his four innings in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2025-26, playing for Maharashtra.

The chances of an India comeback for the 28-year-old are further boosted by the freak rib injury of Shreyas Iyer during the Australia tour. The ODI vice-captain is currently in rehabilitation and in all likelihood, will miss the Proteas series. In such a case, Ruturaj Gaikwad is the perfect candidate to replace Shreyas Iyer at No.4.

