News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
After The Oval Test Heroics, Yashasvi Jaiswal Becomes Top-Ranked Indian Batter, Mohammed Siraj Jumps 12 Spots in Test ICC Rankings
indian-cricket-team

After The Oval Test Heroics, Yashasvi Jaiswal Becomes Top-Ranked Indian Batter, Mohammed Siraj Jumps 12 Spots in Test ICC Rankings

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: August 6, 2025
1 min read
After The Oval Test Heroics, Yashasvi Jaiswal Becomes Top-Ranked Indian Batter, Mohammed Siraj Jumps 12 Spots in Test ICC Rankings

Just two days after The Oval heroics, India’s pace bowling sensation Mohammed Siraj has seen a massive rise in the latest ICC Test bowling rankings. He has climbed 12 spots to acquire the 15th position in the rankings. With this, Siraj also surpassed Ravindra Jadeja to become the second Indian bowler in the rankings after the prime pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

Siraj scalped a total of 23 wickets in the recently concluded England vs India Test series. He is the only pacer to play all five matches and also bowled a gruelling 185.3 overs throughout the red-ball series.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has also regained his fifth spot and is currently the top-ranked Indian batter in the ICC Test batting rankings. He scored 411 runs at an average of 41.10, including two centuries and as many fifty-plus scores.

More to follow…

ENG vs IND
ENG vs IND 2025
ICC Test Rankings
India
Mohammed Siraj
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

Related posts

Sourav Ganguly Backs Out-of-Favour Player To Make India Comeback After Being Snubbed for England Tests

Sourav Ganguly Backs Out-of-Favour Player To Make India Comeback After Being Snubbed for England Tests

He last played for India in July 2024.
2:08 pm
Vishnu PN
Vidarbha Appoints Former RCB Player As Batting Consultant Ahead of 2025–26 Domestic Season

Vidarbha Appoints Former RCB Player As Batting Consultant Ahead of 2025–26 Domestic Season

Vidarbha enjoyed a remarkable 2024-2025 domestic season across all formats.
12:57 pm
Sagar Paul
No Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant As Ravichandran Ashwin Picks His Combined XI After ENG vs IND Test Series

No Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant As Ravichandran Ashwin Picks His Combined XI After ENG vs IND Test Series

Ravichandran Ashwin named his combined XI after the England vs India Test series.
12:39 am
Vishnu PN
Ravichandran Aswhin Highlights Underrated Statistics Under Shubman Gill Which Cost India Win Against England

Ravichandran Aswhin Highlights Underrated Statistic Under Shubman Gill Which Cost India Win Against England

10:44 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Not Ravindra Jadeja, Indian Team Presents Impact Player Award To THIS All-rounder After ENG vs IND Series

Not Ravindra Jadeja, Indian Team Presents Impact Player Award To THIS All-rounder After ENG vs IND Series [WATCH]

He played an extremely crucial role in the series for India.
9:51 pm
Amogh Bodas
Jasprit Bumrah India Monty Panesar

No Jasprit Bumrah? No Problem! Former England Player Drops Massive Truth Bomb About India Pacer After ENG vs IND Test Series

India won the two games Bumrah didn't participate in.
9:14 pm
Disha Asrani
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.