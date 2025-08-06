After The Oval Test Heroics, Yashasvi Jaiswal Becomes Top-Ranked Indian Batter, Mohammed Siraj Jumps 12 Spots in Test ICC Rankings

Just two days after The Oval heroics, India’s pace bowling sensation Mohammed Siraj has seen a massive rise in the latest ICC Test bowling rankings. He has climbed 12 spots to acquire the 15th position in the rankings. With this, Siraj also surpassed Ravindra Jadeja to become the second Indian bowler in the rankings after the prime pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

Siraj scalped a total of 23 wickets in the recently concluded England vs India Test series. He is the only pacer to play all five matches and also bowled a gruelling 185.3 overs throughout the red-ball series.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has also regained his fifth spot and is currently the top-ranked Indian batter in the ICC Test batting rankings. He scored 411 runs at an average of 41.10, including two centuries and as many fifty-plus scores.

