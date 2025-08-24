After Virat Kohli, Next ‘Fab Four’ To Have Two Indians Claims Moeen Ali

While Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Joe Root and Steve Smith are referred to as the present ‘Fab Four’, former England all-rounder Moeen Ali has claimed that the next generation of the elite list will feature two Indians. The ‘Fab Four’ is essentially a list of the top four batters dominating and performing consistently across all formats equally.
Echoing on the same lines, Moeen namedropped Indian Test captain Shubman Gill and talented opener Yashasvi Jaiswal as next in line. Apart from the Indian duo, England’s Harry Brook and New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra were the other two names in Moeen’s list.
Speaking in a video on the Beard before Cricket podcast, the veteran England star said,
“Shubman Gill, just the way he bats and the way he makes it look quite easy. In this series in England, his technique has gotten so much better. Sound guy and he’s a top player, very nice, very elegant and stylish. There’s certain things you watch a batter for, certain shots or certain things that a batter does, he’s one of them, and not a lot can do that. The way he’s batting right now, it feels like he’s in complete control”.
On Jaiswal, he added, “You’re going to have to have two from India. He’s a quality player. I would put him in 100%. He’s played in India when these wickets have been ragging. They’ve not been flat wickets. Australia, away, did really well. And now England, he’s done well. He’s very difficult to bowl at.”
Ever since their foray, both Shubman and Jaiswal have been impressive. Recently, Gill was also bestowed with the Test captaincy reins and he marshalled the troops impeccably in the England tour which ended in a 2-2 draw. Not only that, Gill finished as the top-scorer of the series, amassing 754 runs at an average of 75.40, which included four centuries and one double-hundred. His exceptional form earned him India’s ‘Player of the Series’ honour. The 25-year-old has now been recalled to the T20I squad as vice-captain for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, slated to start from September 9.
Yashasvi Jaiswal too impressed England tour where he compiled 411 runs at an average of 41.10, scoring two centuries and two half-centuries, with a critical hundred in the second innings of the decisive fifth Test.
Not just the longest format, both players are equally adept in white-ball cricket too and enjoyed a stellar campaign in the IPL 2025 as well.