Aiden Markram Pulls Off a Superb One Handed Slip Catch To Dismiss Nitish Kumar Reddy in 2nd IND vs SA Test [WATCH]

In the 2nd Test between India and South Africa, the Proteas once again showed why they are one of the best fielding sides. Aiden Markram took a stunning one handed catch at slip to send Nitish Kumar Reddy back to the pavilion, with India struggling in their first innings.

Aiden Markram Produces the Best Catch of the Match

The incident happened on the fourth ball of the 42nd over. Jansen struck again with another short ball. He bowled it short on the leg side, and Reddy tried to defend it. The ball hit his glove and flew in the air. Aiden Markram ran to his right and dived full stretch to take a one-handed catch. South Africa’s catching has been outstanding, and this might be the best catch of the match.

ALSO READ:

More to Follow…

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.