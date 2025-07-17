‘Should Play An Extra…’ – Veteran India Player Gives Apt Advice To Shubman Gill’s Team After Lord’s Defeat

He stated that to win a Test game, you need bowlers who can give you 20 wickets.

The iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground hosted the third Test match between England and India from July 10 to 14. It was a breathtaking contest where the Indian team could not manage to get through the finish line against England, losing the game by just 22 runs on the final day at the Lord’s.

On the back of this win, the English team is leading the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series 2-1. The action will now shift to Manchester, where both teams will square off in the fourth Test, starting from July 23.

Ajinkya Rahane Wants India To Play An Extra Bowler

Ahead of the high-octane Test, veteran Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane has requested the Indian team to add an extra bowler going forward. He stated that to win a Test game, you need bowlers who can give you 20 wickets.

ALSO READ:

“But I felt India missed an opportunity to get that big score on the board in the first innings. And also, I feel going forward, India should look to add one extra bowler, because you’re going to win a Test match or a Test series by getting 20 wickets. The Indian batting unit at the moment are batting really well. So the question is, do you want to have that extra batter or an extra bowler?” Rahane said on his YouTube channel.

While chasing a paltry total of 193 runs at Lord’s, the visitors were restricted to just 170 runs despite a warrior-like effort from Ravindra Jadeja, who was left unbeaten on 61.

The Indian team dominated the game on many occasions, but on the back of a few errors and bad luck, the game slipped away.

Ajinkya Rahane Blames Karun Nair

The Mumbai-based batter also blamed Karun Nair’s second-innings LBW as he felt that was where the match slipped away from India’s hands. The Indian team was batting at 40/1 when the 33-year-old batter was snared by Brydon Carse on the score of 14.

The right-hand batter who made a comeback to the Indian team after eight long years has failed to make an impact with his bat so far in the five-match Test series. Nair has only scored 131 runs across three Test matches so far.

All matches (55) Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 Global Super League, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 Max60 Season 2, 2025 Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 World Championship of Legends, 2025 Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 MAL – HKG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 SGP – SAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 BHN – RWA – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SRS 73/10 MON 91/5 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SRS 49/1 DBS 128/6 Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 BBS – DBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 MON – SCK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SCK – BBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC 128/9 BCC 129/4 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 CCC 156/6 NAJC 8/2 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 NVR – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC – CCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 CD – RR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – GUJCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 ALECC – RLC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 CHK – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MECS – BNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 MIB – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – FLI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CBS – GCF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – CAT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 FLI – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – MIB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – CBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 GCF – MIB – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UGAA 143/5 NBA 145/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 KNY – NIG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UGA – NIG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UAE – KNY – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 VMK – YAR 171/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 RWT – MMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 YAR – KAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 GLO – SUSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 WOR – NOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Leeds Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 YOR – LAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 ESS – HAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 KENT – ESS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 GLAM – MID – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DER – BB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SUSS – SURR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SOM – GLO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 NOT – LAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 LEI – YOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DURH – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 LAN-W – SOM-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 ESS-W – DUR-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – London Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 SUR-W – BRB-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 HAM-W – TBLZ-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham World Championship of Legends, 2025 EDC – PNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Harare Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 ZIM – NZ – Fixtures Standings

“At that point in time, India were cruising. 40-odd for one, but lbw of Karun Nair that changed the game for India and England. I thought England came back in the game really well and after that, they started bowling well, their intensity on the field, their fielders, the character which they showed was amazing,” he added.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.