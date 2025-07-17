News
Ajinkya Rahane ENG vs IND Tests
indian-cricket-team

‘Should Play An Extra…’ – Veteran India Player Gives Apt Advice To Shubman Gill’s Team After Lord’s Defeat

Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam
Last updated: July 17, 2025
3 min read

He stated that to win a Test game, you need bowlers who can give you 20 wickets.

Ajinkya Rahane ENG vs IND Tests

The iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground hosted the third Test match between England and India from July 10 to 14. It was a breathtaking contest where the Indian team could not manage to get through the finish line against England, losing the game by just 22 runs on the final day at the Lord’s. 

On the back of this win, the English team is leading the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series 2-1. The action will now shift to Manchester, where both teams will square off in the fourth Test, starting from July 23. 

Ajinkya Rahane Wants India To Play An Extra Bowler

Ahead of the high-octane Test, veteran Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane has requested the Indian team to add an extra bowler going forward. He stated that to win a Test game, you need bowlers who can give you 20 wickets.

ALSO READ:

“But I felt India missed an opportunity to get that big score on the board in the first innings. And also, I feel going forward, India should look to add one extra bowler, because you’re going to win a Test match or a Test series by getting 20 wickets.  The Indian batting unit at the moment are batting really well. So the question is, do you want to have that extra batter or an extra bowler?” Rahane said on his YouTube channel. 

While chasing a paltry total of 193 runs at Lord’s, the visitors were restricted to just 170 runs despite a warrior-like effort from Ravindra Jadeja, who was left unbeaten on 61.

The Indian team dominated the game on many occasions, but on the back of a few errors and bad luck, the game slipped away. 

Ajinkya Rahane Blames Karun Nair

The Mumbai-based batter also blamed Karun Nair’s second-innings LBW as he felt that was where the match slipped away from India’s hands. The Indian team was batting at 40/1 when the 33-year-old batter was snared by Brydon Carse on the score of 14.

The right-hand batter who made a comeback to the Indian team after eight long years has failed to make an impact with his bat so far in the five-match Test series. Nair has only scored 131 runs across three Test matches so far. 

“At that point in time, India were cruising. 40-odd for one, but lbw of Karun Nair that changed the game for India and England. I thought England came back in the game really well and after that, they started bowling well, their intensity on the field, their fielders, the character which they showed was amazing,” he added.

Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam

