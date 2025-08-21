After 2 ICC Trophies, Successful Transition Phase; BCCI Takes Massive Decision About Chairman of Selection Committee

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has extended Ajit Agarkar’s contract as chairman of the selection committee until June 2026, following his successful two-year stint. Agarkar, in his first stint, picked India’s squad that ended the 11-year ICC Trophy drought, winning the T20 World Cup 2024 and Champions Trophy 2025. Notably, he had also selected India’s squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup, which reached the final at home, and also oversaw the smooth transition of India’s Test side.

BCCI Renews Contract of Ajit Agarkar

According to a report in The Indian Express, Agarkar’s contract was reportedly renewed ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

“Under his tenure, the Indian team had won titles and had seen transition (of the Tests and T20) too. The BCCI had extended his contract till June 2026, and he had accepted the offer a few months back,” the report claims.

Under the former cricketer’s stint, India went through a tough phase that saw veterans Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravi Ashwin bid adieu to at least two formats in recent times. The off-spinner retired from all formats, while Rohit and Virat would still feature in ODIs. He has also played a vital role in appointing India’s new captains, including Suryakumar Yadav in T20Is and Shubman Gill in Tests. The extension also means that Agarkar will play a crucial role in picking India’s 2026 T20 World Cup squad, scheduled to be played in India in February.

One Selector in Ajit Agarkar’s Committee to Lose His Job

The current selection committee includes SS Das, Subroto Banerjee, Ajay Ratra, and S Sharath, with Agarkar being the chief. However, changes to the panel are expected, with Sharath likely to face the heat. Notably, Sharath had chaired the junior selection committee before being included in the senior committee in January 2023. His presence is expected to come to an end as he nears the maximum period permitted under BCCI norms at the four-year mark in selection roles. The board is likely to invite fresh applications for a replacement.

However, the final decision is yet to be taken on Das and Banerjee’s continuation. Officials are said to be broadly satisfied with the current panel and may limit changes to just one position.

Apart from this, Neetu David, chair of the women’s panel, along with Arati Vaidya and Mithu Mukherjee, will complete their five-year tenures this season. Hence, BCCI is reportedly open to new applications for new appointments to the senior women’s and junior men’s selection committees. The junior selection panel currently comprises Thilak Naidu, Ranadeb Bose, Harvinder Singh Sodhi, Pathik Patel, and Krishen Mohan. But they could also get replaced, with discussions underway to refresh the committee ahead of a busy international calendar.