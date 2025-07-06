Akash Deep Dedicates 10-Wicket Haul At Edgbaston To This Person, Narrates Heart-Touching Story

Akash Deep took 10 wickets in the second England vs India Test.

India pacer Akash Deep dedicated his match-winning performance in the second Test against England to his elder sister, who has been suffering from cancer for two months.

Akash Deep took four wickets in the first innings and followed it up with a six-wicket haul in England’s run chase to complete a 10-wicket haul in the match. By doing so, he became the second Indian bowler after the legendary Chetan Sharma to take a 10-wicket Test match haul in England.

All matches (55) Afghanistan National T20, 2025 Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 South Africa tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025 Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 HS – PAL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 MAL-W – ASM-W – Fixtures Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 INA 130/8 PHL 183/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 PHL – SK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 INA – PHL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 GRC-W – TKW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 SBA-W – BUL-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 TKW-W – SBA-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSP 169/5 BMP 101/7 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 SOST 127/3 MAR 124/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 MAR 94/2 BSP 91/9 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 SOST 110/6 MAR 121/8 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEST – LEUL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 OSTG – LEST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 ATPG – BRBA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEUL – ATPG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 BRBA – GENW – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Ireland Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 SCO-W 164/10 DGW-W 202/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Ireland Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 TYP-W 180/4 DGW-W 191/3 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Ireland Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 SCO-W – TYP-W – Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 GUE – SCOT – Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 ITA – JER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 ENGU19 – INDU19 – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MECS 38/1 TCC 297/2 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 FEK – GUJCC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 MR 203/6 THUO 84/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 WAF – MINY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 LAKR – SFU – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 ENGA-W – NZA-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 OAW 136/9 RWT 138/8 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 KAK – MMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 YAR – VMK – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 ML 120/7 TAN 192/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 BHN 207/2 GER 161/8 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 GER – TAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 BHN – ML – Fixtures Standings Live – test – Bulawayo South Africa tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025 ZIM – SA 465/4 Fixtures Standings Result – oneday – Marrara Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 AUS A 243/10 SL-A 294/7 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 PTS 102/2 WTS 112/6 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 IYH 61/6 AMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 BMB – CBG – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Dindigul Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 IDTT 220/5 DID 102/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 GLAM 122/4 KENT 118/9 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DURH 182/7 BB 174/8 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Chesterfield Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DER 201/3 YOR 200/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 HAM 178/3 SOM 179/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 NOT 189/9 LEI 188/2 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 NOR 152/9 WOR 153/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 GLO 204/5 MID 195/7 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SURR 141/6 ESS 112/3 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 HAM-W 154/2 SOM-W 153/8 Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 TBLZ-W – DUR-W 16/1 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 SUR-W 159/5 ESS-W 93/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 LAN-W 124/3 BRB-W 123/7 Fixtures Standings

England had been set a huge target of 608 by India on Day four of the second Test at Edgbaston. However, the hosts succumbed to the pressure of chasing a big total as they were dismissed for 271 as India won the match by 336 runs.

Akash Deep dedicates performance to his sister

“I have not told this to anyone. My elder sister has been suffering with cancer for the last two months. She is now stable, she is fine. I think she will be the happiest (seeing my performance). I want to dedicate this match to her. I wanted to see a smile on her face,” Akash Deep said after the match.

“This is for you. Whenever I held the ball in my hand, your face was in my mind. I want to see happiness in your face. We are all with you,” he added. AKASH DEEP DEDICATED HIS TEN-WICKET HAUL TO HIS SISTER WHO IS SUFFERING FROM CANCER 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/wtyl75WBYw — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 6, 2025

Akash Deep leads Indian pace attack by example

Akash Deep led the Indian pace attack by example in Birmingham. In the first innings, the Bengal pacer removed Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Harry Brook and Chris Woakes. In the second innings, the 29-year-old once again ran through the England top and middle-order. He removed Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Ollie Pope, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith and Brydon Carse.

ALSO READ:

India were missing their experienced pacer in Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested for the second Test as the team management continues to monitor his workload. The Gujarat pacer, however, will return for the third Test at Lord’s.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.