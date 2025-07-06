Akash Deep Dedicates 10-Wicket Haul At Edgbaston To This Person, Narrates Heart-Touching Story

Akash Deep took 10 wickets in the second England vs India Test.
India pacer Akash Deep dedicated his match-winning performance in the second Test against England to his elder sister, who has been suffering from cancer for two months.
Akash Deep took four wickets in the first innings and followed it up with a six-wicket haul in England’s run chase to complete a 10-wicket haul in the match. By doing so, he became the second Indian bowler after the legendary Chetan Sharma to take a 10-wicket Test match haul in England.
England had been set a huge target of 608 by India on Day four of the second Test at Edgbaston. However, the hosts succumbed to the pressure of chasing a big total as they were dismissed for 271 as India won the match by 336 runs.
“I have not told this to anyone. My elder sister has been suffering with cancer for the last two months. She is now stable, she is fine. I think she will be the happiest (seeing my performance). I want to dedicate this match to her. I wanted to see a smile on her face,” Akash Deep said after the match.
“This is for you. Whenever I held the ball in my hand, your face was in my mind. I want to see happiness in your face. We are all with you,” he added.
Akash Deep led the Indian pace attack by example in Birmingham. In the first innings, the Bengal pacer removed Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Harry Brook and Chris Woakes. In the second innings, the 29-year-old once again ran through the England top and middle-order. He removed Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Ollie Pope, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith and Brydon Carse.
India were missing their experienced pacer in Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested for the second Test as the team management continues to monitor his workload. The Gujarat pacer, however, will return for the third Test at Lord’s.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.