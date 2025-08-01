‘How Many Tests Have You Played?’ – Akash Deep Finds Unexpected Support On Social Media From South Africa Player

The Indian pacers had to toil hard to make inroads on Day 2 of the ENG vs IND 5th Test, after England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett made an explosive start. The English duo stitched a fiery 92-run stand during which the run-rate touched eight at one point.
–
–
101/10
144/9
Wimbledon beat London County Cricket by 43 runs
93/8
19/0
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
140/8
139/6
Bud Cricket Club beat Nabajyoti Club by 2 wickets
97/2
95/10
Guwahati Giants beat City Cricket Club by 8 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
169/4
168/5
Selangor beat Johor by 6 wickets
104/9
150/6
Melaka beat Kelantan by 46 runs
206/6
175/7
Perak beat Kuala Lumpur by 31 runs
187/5
190/4
Penang beat Sarawak by 6 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Match Abandoned
–
–
–
–
–
–
202/3
164/5
Paratus Jets beat NPL Bears by 38 runs
–
–
–
–
–
–
164/7
178/6
Pakistan beat West Indies by 14 runs
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
It was during the carnage that Duckett hit an outrageous reverse sweep off Akash Deep that stunned the spectators. Following the shot, an X (formerly Twitter) user shared the video and captioned it ‘Ordinary bowler at work.’
This triggered South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, who replied to the post with a stern comment.
The Proteas wrote, How many test matches have you played for your country? Thats very disrespectful towards a guy who is trying his best for his country, has worked hard his whole life and probably made tons of sacrifices to be where he is now.”
For the unversed, Akash Deep had to overcome big obstacles before finding success. Apart from challenges on the pitch, the 28-year-old recently also opened up after taking a 10-wicket match haul at Edgbaston on how his sister was diagnosed with cancer couple of months back and had also dedicated the matchwinning performance to her.
ALSO READ:
Speaking about the decisive final Test, it has shaped up to be an enthralling encounter despite England looking to run away with the contest at one point. After India batted first and posted 224, courtesy of a fifty from Karun Nair, Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett’s blitzkrieg almost put India out of contention.
While the visitors eventually managed to make amends and scripted a fightback after the initial storm with Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna taking three wickets each, Akash Deep had to struggle harder and could find just a solitary wicket so far.
Once the openers were removed, Siraj and Krishna ran through the England batting attack with the hosts currently managing a slender lead of 18 runs with eight wickets down. Despite having two wickets in hand, England can only use one as Chris Woakes, who injured his left shoulder last night while fielding has been ruled out for the remainder of the match.
Shubman Gill and Co now have a solid chance to tip the scales in their favour with the momentum already on their side. They currently trail the five-match series 1-2 and a win in the ongoing fifth Test at The Oval will help them salvage a draw and avoid a series defeat.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.