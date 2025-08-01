‘How Many Tests Have You Played?’ – Akash Deep Finds Unexpected Support On Social Media From South Africa Player

The Indian pacers had to toil hard to make inroads on Day 2 of the ENG vs IND 5th Test, after England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett made an explosive start. The English duo stitched a fiery 92-run stand during which the run-rate touched eight at one point.

All matches (44) Delhi Premier League , 2025 ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 Gibraltar Women tour of Estonia 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 Mackay T20 Championship, 2025 Namibia T20, 2025 Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 Switzerland tour of Estonia, 2025 USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025 World Championship of Legends, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 SDS – EDR – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 LCC 101/10 WIM 144/9 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 GUI 93/8 WIM 19/0 Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 LCC – CPP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 CPP – GUI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 LCC – GUI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 SLG – PIR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 GCC – RUCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 SLG – GCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 RUCC – PIR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 SLG – RUCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 GCC – PIR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 SLG – PIR – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 BCC 140/8 NAJC 139/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 GUG 97/2 CCC 95/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 NVR – GTC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 91YC – GUG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Tiskre Gibraltar Women tour Estonia 2025 EST-W – GIB-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Tiskre Gibraltar Women tour Estonia 2025 EST-W – GIB-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – BNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KUMS – SBSCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KGC – JJ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – TBC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 SEL 169/4 JOR 168/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 KELN 104/9 MEL 150/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 PRK 206/6 KLPR 175/7 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 SRAK 187/5 PENG 190/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 PHG – SEL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 JOR – KELN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 PUT – PRK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 KLPR – SRAK – Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – South Mackay Mackay T20 Championship, 2025 PRS – CMT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay Mackay T20 Championship, 2025 RAY – MAG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay Mackay T20 Championship, 2025 CHG – WOL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay Mackay T20 Championship, 2025 MAR – ROC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Namibia Namibia T20, 2025 PAJ 202/3 NPB 164/5 Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Namibia Namibia T20, 2025 EAE – PMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Namibia Namibia T20, 2025 NPB – PMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Namibia Namibia T20, 2025 PAJ – EAE – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Lauderhill Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI 164/7 PAK 178/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI – PAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Tiskre Switzerland tour of Estonia, 2025 ESN – SWT – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Trinidad and Tobago USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025 WIU19-W – USAU19-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham World Championship of Legends, 2025 PNC – SAC – Fixtures Standings

It was during the carnage that Duckett hit an outrageous reverse sweep off Akash Deep that stunned the spectators. Following the shot, an X (formerly Twitter) user shared the video and captioned it ‘Ordinary bowler at work.’

This triggered South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, who replied to the post with a stern comment.

The Proteas wrote, How many test matches have you played for your country? Thats very disrespectful towards a guy who is trying his best for his country, has worked hard his whole life and probably made tons of sacrifices to be where he is now.”

How many test matches have you played for your country?



Thats very disrespectful towards a guy who is trying his best for his country, has worked hard his whole life and probably made tons of sacrifices to be where he is now https://t.co/66F68bhXOa — Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) August 1, 2025

For the unversed, Akash Deep had to overcome big obstacles before finding success. Apart from challenges on the pitch, the 28-year-old recently also opened up after taking a 10-wicket match haul at Edgbaston on how his sister was diagnosed with cancer couple of months back and had also dedicated the matchwinning performance to her.

ALSO READ:

ENG vs IND 5th Test so far

Speaking about the decisive final Test, it has shaped up to be an enthralling encounter despite England looking to run away with the contest at one point. After India batted first and posted 224, courtesy of a fifty from Karun Nair, Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett’s blitzkrieg almost put India out of contention.

While the visitors eventually managed to make amends and scripted a fightback after the initial storm with Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna taking three wickets each, Akash Deep had to struggle harder and could find just a solitary wicket so far.

Once the openers were removed, Siraj and Krishna ran through the England batting attack with the hosts currently managing a slender lead of 18 runs with eight wickets down. Despite having two wickets in hand, England can only use one as Chris Woakes, who injured his left shoulder last night while fielding has been ruled out for the remainder of the match.

Shubman Gill and Co now have a solid chance to tip the scales in their favour with the momentum already on their side. They currently trail the five-match series 1-2 and a win in the ongoing fifth Test at The Oval will help them salvage a draw and avoid a series defeat.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.