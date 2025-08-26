Akash Deep Praises These Two India Stars After Their Heroics In Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy

Akash picked a 10-wicket haul in the England Test series.
India’s star pacer Akash Deep starred with the ball during the recently passed five-match Test series against England. The Bengal-based pacer scalped a 10-wicket haul while playing in the second Test in Birmingham. He came in as a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah and wreaked havoc with the ball as India went on to level the five-match Test series 2-2.
Bumrah took part in the first, third, and fourth Tests. He scalped five-wicket hauls in the first two matches, but his pace and accuracy dropped in the third match. The right-arm pacer managed to pick up only two wickets in his last game. He also ended up giving away more than 100 runs in a Test innings for the first time in his career. On the other end, Akash had a great outing with the bat too, scoring a half-century in the fifth Test at The Oval.
Akash Deep spoke about Shubman Gill and lauded him for his brilliant captaincy. Gill ended the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy as the highest run getter, collecting 754 runs across five Test matches. This was also India’s first Test assignment for the new skipper, after the Test retirements of veterans Ravichandran Ashwin, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli.
“He was my captain in the Duleep Trophy – he’s a lucky captain for me. When he was my captain in the Duleep Trophy, I took nineor 10 wickets. This time also, I performed well. You must have seen that throughout the series, he didn’t show any signs of pressure. It was his first series as the captain of India, and usually, there’s a lot of pressure on a first overseas tour as captain. But the way he performed was laudable. It’s a very good sign for our team and country,” Akash told NDTV.
The right-arm pacer also spoke about Rishabh Pant and stated that he has been a game-changer for the Indian team. Pant concluded the series as India’s fourth-highest run-scorer, with 479 runs in four innings at an average of 68.42. The Delhi-based batter smashed two centuries and three fifties, with a best score of 134.
“Rishabh is a game-changer. It’s very difficult for someone to replace him – the way he bats is unbelievable. But that moment was not in our control. And things that are not in our control can’t be changed. So, we didn’t get bogged down by it,” Akash added.
Pant sustained a foot injury while trying to play reverse sweep against Chris Woakes during the fourth Test. Despite getting injured, he came out to bat and ended up making 54 runs in 75 balls, with the help of three fours and two sixes. The kind of intent he showed was tremendous to watch. Due to his injury, Pant was ruled out of the fifth and final Test match at The Oval.