‘I Don’t Get Regular Chances’ – India Pacer Opens Up on Playing Second Fiddle After Heroics in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Replacing Jasprit Bumrah in the playing XI for the ongoing ENG vs IND 2nd Test at Edgbaston, Akash Deep shouldered the responsibility rather impeccably as he finished with a four-wicket haul. Amongst his exploits were the consecutive wickets to dismiss two top-order English batters in Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope for respective ducks on Day 2 of the contest. The Bengal pacer then returned on Day 3 to get the big wicket of Harry Brook on 158 before dismissing Chris Woakes to complete his 4-fer.

Akash Deep has looked exceptionally well with the new cherry and given his potential, it is a pity that someone of his stature is restricted to playing second fiddle in India’s bowling attack and is denied consistent chances.

When quizzed on the same, the 28-year-old gave a clear-cut answer.

Speaking at the media interaction after Day 3’s play, Akash Deep said, “I don’t want to think that I don’t get regular chances in the team. Whenever I get chance I try to do my best. I prepare as if I am going to play every match. That mindset helps.”

Akash Deep 4-fer, Mohammed Siraj six-wicket haul put India in strong position for win

Speaking about the match, the Indian pace duo of Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep stepped up in the absence of Bumrah, sharing all ten wickets between them. While Akash snared four, Siraj ended with a six-wicket haul to become the first visiting pacer to achieve the landmark at Edgbaston since 1993. This was also Siraj’s fourth fifer in the longest format with each coming away from home and against different oppositions – Australia (2021), West Indies (2023), South Africa (2024), and now England (2025).

Akash Deep and Siraj’s heroics bundled out England for 407 to help India establish a big lead of 180 runs after having piled up a big score of 587 in their first innings, courtesy of a double century (269) from skipper Shubman Gill.

At Stumps on Day 3, the India scoreboard read 64 for 1, having extended their lead to 244 runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal fell for 28, while KL Rahul and Karun Nair remained unbeaten on 28* and 7* before walking back to the dressing room.

India currently trail the five-match Test series 1-0 after losing the opener at Headingley and will be gunning to eke out a win in the second Test to bring the contest back on level terms.

