News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
‘I Don’t Get Regular Chances’ – Akash Deep Opens Up on Playing Second Fiddle After Heroics in ENG vs IND 2nd Test
indian-cricket-team

‘I Don’t Get Regular Chances’ – India Pacer Opens Up on Playing Second Fiddle After Heroics in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: July 5, 2025
2 min read
‘I Don’t Get Regular Chances’ – Akash Deep Opens Up on Playing Second Fiddle After Heroics in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Replacing Jasprit Bumrah in the playing XI for the ongoing ENG vs IND 2nd Test at Edgbaston, Akash Deep shouldered the responsibility rather impeccably as he finished with a four-wicket haul. Amongst his exploits were the consecutive wickets to dismiss two top-order English batters in Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope for respective ducks on Day 2 of the contest. The Bengal pacer then returned on Day 3 to get the big wicket of Harry Brook on 158 before dismissing Chris Woakes to complete his 4-fer.

Result – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
Pamir Legends PAL

154/8

Mahipar Stars MPS

128/10

Pamir Legends beat Mahipar Stars by 26 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
Hindukush Strikers HS

151/5

Maiwand Champions MDS

145/8

Hindukush Strikers beat Maiwand Champions by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Hindukush Strikers HS

Pamir Legends PAL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Maiwand Champions MDS

Mahipar Stars MPS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Colombo
Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Sri Lanka SL

Bangladesh BAN

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
BSCU All Stars BSAS

98/3

CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

96/3

BSCU All Stars beat CC Yullis-MU Trakia by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

127/3

CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

125/3

BSCU – MU Plovdiv beat CC Yullis-MU Trakia by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

123/3

BCC Spartan BSP

127/2

BCC Spartan beat BSCU – MU Plovdiv by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
BCC Spartan BSP

165/3

BSCU All Stars BSAS

130/5

BCC Spartan beat BSCU All Stars by 35 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

113/4

BSCU All Stars BSAS

189/0

BSCU All Stars beat CC Yullis-MU Trakia by 76 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 11:15 AM IST
CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

Sofia Stars SOST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 01:15 PM IST
MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

BSCU All Stars BSAS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Sofia Stars SOST

BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
05 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Netherlands NED

Jersey JER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
05 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Guernsey GUE

Italy ITA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
India Under 19 tour of England, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
England U19 ENGU19

India U19 INDU19

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – United Kingdom
India Women tour of England, T20, 2025
England Women ENG-W

171/9

India Women IND-W

11/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Singapore
Indonesia Women tour of Singapore, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Singapore Womens SIN-W

Indonesia Women INA-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
Phoenix Cricketers PCR

194/4

Lexus LEX

131/9

Phoenix Cricketers beat Lexus by 63 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Stack CC STCC

Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
Thunderstorm Outlanders THUO

96/10

Malaysia Reds MR

99/2

Malaysia Reds beat Thunderstorm Outlanders by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Thunderstorm Outlanders THUO

Malaysia Blues MB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Malaysia Reds MR

Thunderstorm Outlanders THUO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 12:30 AM IST
San Francisco Unicorns SFU

Texas Super Kings TSKS

Match delayed due to rain

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Washington Freedom WAF

Seattle Orcas SOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 12:30 AM IST
MI New York MINY

Los Angeles Knight Riders LAKR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Seattle Orcas SOR

Texas Super Kings TSKS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
England Women A ENGA-W

New Zealand Women A NZA-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Germany GER

Malawi ML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Tanzania TAN

Bahrain BHN

Fixtures Standings
Result – oneday – Marrara
Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025
Australia A AUS A

332/4

Sri Lanka A SL-A

134/10

Australia A beat Sri Lanka A by 198 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
Whiptail Smashers WTS

102/5

Bamboo Blasters BMB

91/7

Whiptail Smashers beat Bamboo Blasters by 2 runs (D/L) method

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
Iyanola Heritage IYH

Amazonian Warriors AMW

9/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Piton Strikers PTS

Bamboo Blasters BMB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Whiptail Smashers WTS

Calabash Giants CBG

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Dindigul
Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025
Chepauk Super Gillies CSG

178/7

Dindigul Dragons DID

182/6

Dindigul Dragons beat Chepauk Super Gillies by 4 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
Durham DURH

231/5

Nottinghamshire NOT

81/2

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
Somerset SOM

41/2

Glamorgan GLAM

176/7

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
Kent KENT

35/1

Sussex SUSS

195/9

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
Yorkshire YOR

233/6

Worcestershire WOR

50/3

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
Northamptonshire NOR

177/10

Lancashire LAN

27/1

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
Leicestershire LEI

154/10

Birmingham Bears BB

55/2

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
Essex ESS

Gloucestershire GLO

183/7

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Lancashire LAN

Derbyshire DER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Sussex SUSS

Hampshire HAM

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
Durham Women DUR-W

154/4

Somerset Women SOM-W

148/7

Durham Women beat Somerset Women by 6 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Saint George’s
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
The Blaze Women TBLZ-W

188/6

Hampshire Women HAM-W

151/10

The Blaze Women beat Hampshire Women by 37 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Lancashire Women LAN-W

Essex Women ESS-W

Fixtures Standings

Akash Deep has looked exceptionally well with the new cherry and given his potential, it is a pity that someone of his stature is restricted to playing second fiddle in India’s bowling attack and is denied consistent chances.

When quizzed on the same, the 28-year-old gave a clear-cut answer.

Speaking at the media interaction after Day 3’s play, Akash Deep said, “I don’t want to think that I don’t get regular chances in the team. Whenever I get chance I try to do my best. I prepare as if I am going to play every match. That mindset helps.”

ALSO READ:

Akash Deep 4-fer, Mohammed Siraj six-wicket haul put India in strong position for win

Speaking about the match, the Indian pace duo of Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep stepped up in the absence of Bumrah, sharing all ten wickets between them. While Akash snared four, Siraj ended with a six-wicket haul to become the first visiting pacer to achieve the landmark at Edgbaston since 1993. This was also Siraj’s fourth fifer in the longest format with each coming away from home and against different oppositions – Australia (2021), West Indies (2023), South Africa (2024), and now England (2025). 

Akash Deep and Siraj’s heroics bundled out England for 407 to help India establish a big lead of 180 runs after having piled up a big score of 587 in their first innings, courtesy of a double century (269) from skipper Shubman Gill.

At Stumps on Day 3, the India scoreboard read 64 for 1, having extended their lead to 244 runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal fell for 28, while KL Rahul and Karun Nair remained unbeaten on 28* and 7* before walking back to the dressing room.

India currently trail the five-match Test series 1-0 after losing the opener at Headingley and will be gunning to eke out a win in the second Test to bring the contest back on level terms.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Akash Deep
ENG vs IND
India
Jasprit Bumrah
Mohammed Siraj
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

mohammed siraj 6-70 eng vs ind 2nd test day 3

Mohammed Siraj Explains How He Dealt With Absence Of Jasprit Bumrah After Claiming 6-70 In ENG vs IND 2nd Test

The Hyderabad pacer claimed his best figures on English soil
12:18 am
Samarnath Soory
How India Legend Played a Key Role To Ensure India’s U19 Stars Got To Watch ENG vs IND 2nd Test Live

How India Legend Played a Key Role To Ensure India’s U19 Stars Got To Watch Their ‘Role Models’ during ENG vs IND 2nd Test

11:52 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
yashasvi jaiswal drs timed out ben stokes eng vs ind 2nd test

Furious Ben Stokes Argues With Umpire After Yashasvi Jaiswal Takes DRS After Timer Runs Out in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Jaiswal was on 28 when he was struck on the pads by Josh Tongue
11:19 pm
Samarnath Soory
Shubman Gill Opens Up on His Father’s Sharp Criticism Despite Record-Breaking Double Ton in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Shubman Gill Opens Up on His Father’s Sharp Criticism Despite Record-Breaking Double Ton in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

He was dismissed at 269 by Josh Tongue.
8:39 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Rahul Dravid backed Shubman Gill as India Test captain in 2021

Not Gautam Gambhir, THIS Former India Coach First Identified Shubman Gill As Captain Back In 2021

Gill was promoted to a leadership role for India earlier this year.
8:33 pm
Samarnath Soory
Former Sri Lanka Captain Kumar Sangakkara Explains Why Shubman Gill Is Fit To Lead India in Tests

Former Sri Lanka Captain Explains Why Shubman Gill Is Fit To Lead India in Tests

Despite losing his first match as captain, Gill has already made a strong impression with the bat.
8:22 pm
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.