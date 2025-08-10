Akash Deep Reveals Conversation With Ben Duckett Which Led to Controversial Send-off During ENG vs IND Final Test

Several former players had criticised Akash Deep for this act.

Team India has recently shown commendable grit and determination and gave a tough fight to the hosts to register a 2-2 draw in the five-match long Test series in England. Moreover, the pace unit’s brilliance on the final day of the series still has the fans buzzing over the joyous memory even after a week. However, star Indian pacer Akash Deep Singh has finally opened up on what transpired between him and England opener Ben Duckett during the first innings of the fifth ENG vs IND Test at The Oval.

Akash Deep on Ben Duckett Send-off Incident

The pacer discussed how the English opener tried to rattle his bowling line and lengths after getting a crucial start in that innings. Duckett also played a few unorthodox shots, which made it more difficult for him to find out the wicket-taking areas.

“I had already dismissed Ben Duckett four-five times before. In that innings, he was planning to disrupt my line and length. And when a batsman plays like that, the bowler gets on the back foot as he struggles to find the areas,” he stated during a conversation with RevSportz.

However, after a rapid 43-run knock, Akash Deep eventually got the better of the opener and rounded his arms around Duckett to give him a fiery send-off. Several former players and the coach of Duckett had criticised the 28-year-old for this act. But recently, he explained the actual reason behind his cold yet pumped-up celebration.

“Then he said that ‘You can’t get me out in this innings.’ Then he got dismissed for one of my deliveries. Then I said that — It’s not that you’ll win always, I’ll also win. Sometimes you miss, I hit,” revealed the bowler.

Akash Deep’s Stunning Performance in Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025

The seamer from Bihar had a brilliant outing in India’s recent Test tour of England. He missed out on selection in the series opener, but proved his mettle in the second Test at Edgbaston. When the young Indian team was trailing 1-0 even after putting up a remarkable performance in Leeds, and was also missing the experience and execution of the ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep emerged to produce a heroic performance and thrashed the hosts’ batting order with his magnificent ten-wicket haul.

India went on to clinch that fixture by a huge 336 runs and levelled the series before heading into the iconic Lord’s Stadium. Though the bowler missed the fourth Test at Edgbaston due to a minor leg injury, he made a swift comeback in the final Test and notched up a spectacular 66-run knock in the second innings. His contribution in the team’s run tally proved to be crucial as India edged out England by just six runs to win the final clash and level the hard-fought red-ball series.

