Akash Deep’s Mentor Reveals Pacer Received His ENG vs IND Series Call-up While At Hospital

The pacer had missed first few games for LSG in IPL 2025 due to injury
Many had their doubts over Jasprit Bumrah’s participation in the second Test against England at Edgbaston after he didn’t bowl on the final day of the first Test in Leeds which India lost.
Despite few spotting Bumrah bowling at full tilt before the Test at Edgbaston, India decided to pull the rug out and rested him. In his place, Bengal pacer Akash Deep came in and defied all odds stacked against him by claiming 4-88 in the first innings.
144/10
235/9
146/10
185/5
South Korea Won by 39 runs
52/10
53/0
Indonesia beat South Korea by 10 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
74/2
73/5
Serbia Women beat Bulgaria Women by 8 wickets
129/9
119/8
Turkey Women beat Greece Women by 10 runs
104/2
103/9
Antwerp Giants beat Gent Wolves by 8 wickets
97/4
96/10
Liege Stallions beat Gent Wolves by 6 wickets
105/2
103/5
Hasselt Titans won by 8 wickets
153/9
156/2
Hasselt Titans won by 8 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
78/5
75/5
91 Yards Club won by 5 wickets (DLS method)
110/10
112/5
Nabajyoti Club beat City Cricket Club by 5 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
167/6
155/5
Italy beat Scotland by 12 runs
73/1
–
–
–
–
–
180/9
166/10
Munster Reds beat Northern Knights (Ireland) by 14 runs
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
112/10
114/5
Malaysia Blues beat Thunderstorm Outlanders by 5 wickets
–
–
Match abandoned due to rain (With toss)
–
–
190/4
188/5
Ruby White Town Legends beat Yanam Royals by 6 wickets
0/0
166/5
–
–
–
–
–
–
Match Abandoned
–
–
Match Abandoned
–
–
–
–
215/3
213/9
Australia A Won by 7 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
His early burst with the new ball helped India gain a significant 180-run lead and then won the match by a massive margin of 336 runs, thanks to his sensational 6-99 in the second innings.
Not only did India level the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy by 1-1, they became the first India and Asian side to ever win a Test at Edbaston. The run margin is also the highest for India’s Test victories overseas.
ALSO READ:
After the match-winning performances, Akash Deep dedicated his 10-wicket haul to his sister Akhand Jyoti Singh who is undergoing cancer treatment.
His Under 19 coach and mentor Saurasish Lahiri revealed that Akash Deep had received his selection for the England tour while filing paperwork for his sister at the hospital but decided to keep calm and stay with his sister.
Lahiri also revealed that Akash Deep had put aside his recovery from a stress injury he suffered during the Australia tour, to take care of his sister while also preparing for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 where he was picked by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).
“I was really shocked. He didn’t tell this big thing to anyone — not even me. I am so close to him, but he didn’t share this,” Lahiri told in a chat with Times Of India.
He also revealed how the 28-year-old has been dealing with sickness in his family for a while but managed to take care of his cricket.
“I also remember, a few months back, his brother-in-law — who lives in Pune — was suffering from a very serious nerve-related disease. Akash was instrumental in getting him the right treatment. He took him to Mumbai, spent hours in the hospital, night after night. He’s better now, thankfully. But his sister’s illness came as a complete shock to me. Luckily, God has been kind. She was diagnosed early and is being treated well,” Lahiri said.
Following his performance in the second Test, he is likely to be included in the playing XI for the third Test along with Bumrah.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.
Assam Women won by 91 runs