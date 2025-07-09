News
akash deep eng vs ind 2nd test sister cancer treatment
indian-cricket-team

Akash Deep’s Mentor Reveals Pacer Received His ENG vs IND Series Call-up While At Hospital

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: July 9, 2025
3 min read

The pacer had missed first few games for LSG in IPL 2025 due to injury

akash deep eng vs ind 2nd test sister cancer treatment

Many had their doubts over Jasprit Bumrah’s participation in the second Test against England at Edgbaston after he didn’t bowl on the final day of the first Test in Leeds which India lost.

Despite few spotting Bumrah bowling at full tilt before the Test at Edgbaston, India decided to pull the rug out and rested him. In his place, Bengal pacer Akash Deep came in and defied all odds stacked against him by claiming 4-88 in the first innings.

Akash Deep received ENG vs IND series call-up while in hospital

His early burst with the new ball helped India gain a significant 180-run lead and then won the match by a massive margin of 336 runs, thanks to his sensational 6-99 in the second innings.

Not only did India level the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy by 1-1, they became the first India and Asian side to ever win a Test at Edbaston. The run margin is also the highest for India’s Test victories overseas.

ALSO READ:

After the match-winning performances, Akash Deep dedicated his 10-wicket haul to his sister Akhand Jyoti Singh who is undergoing cancer treatment.

His Under 19 coach and mentor Saurasish Lahiri revealed that Akash Deep had received his selection for the England tour while filing paperwork for his sister at the hospital but decided to keep calm and stay with his sister.

Lahiri also revealed that Akash Deep had put aside his recovery from a stress injury he suffered during the Australia tour, to take care of his sister while also preparing for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 where he was picked by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

“I was really shocked. He didn’t tell this big thing to anyone — not even me. I am so close to him, but he didn’t share this,” Lahiri told in a chat with Times Of India.

Akash Deep dealt with other personal issues

He also revealed how the 28-year-old has been dealing with sickness in his family for a while but managed to take care of his cricket.

“I also remember, a few months back, his brother-in-law — who lives in Pune — was suffering from a very serious nerve-related disease. Akash was instrumental in getting him the right treatment. He took him to Mumbai, spent hours in the hospital, night after night. He’s better now, thankfully. But his sister’s illness came as a complete shock to me. Luckily, God has been kind. She was diagnosed early and is being treated well,” Lahiri said.

Following his performance in the second Test, he is likely to be included in the playing XI for the third Test along with Bumrah.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Akash Deep
ENG vs IND
England
India
Lucknow Super Giants
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

‘We’ve Got Plans’- England Skipper Ben Stokes Gives Stern Warning to India Ahead of ENG vs IND 3rd Test

‘We’ve Got Plans’- England Skipper Ben Stokes Gives Stern Warning to India Ahead of ENG vs IND 3rd Test

India will look to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match Test series against England.
7:02 pm
Vishnu PN
Shubman Gill Jumps 15 Places To Break Into Top 10 After Edgbaston Heroics; Joe Root Loses Top Spot to England Teammate in ICC Test Rankings

3:09 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

Shubman Gill Jumps 15 Places To Break Into Top 10 After Edgbaston Heroics; Joe Root Loses Top Spot to England Teammate in ICC Test Rankings

3:09 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
India Likely Playing XI for ENG vs IND 3rd Test

India Likely Playing XI for ENG vs IND 3rd Test: Bowling Group Set To Witness Change

The third test will begin on July 10.
2:29 pm
Sagar Paul
‘I Don’t Like My Buddies on the Bench…’- Former England Cricketer Calls for Spinner’s Inclusion in India Playing XI for ENG vs IND 3rd Test

‘I Don’t Like My Buddies on the Bench…’- Former England Cricketer Calls for Spinner’s Inclusion in India Playing XI for ENG vs IND 3rd Test

The England vs India Test series is currently level 1-1.
2:00 pm
Vishnu PN
Shubman Gill ENG vs IND Tests

Former India Captain Warns Shubman Gill Of Tough Road Ahead After Edgbaston Captaincy High

The Punjab-based batter has collected 269 and 161 in Birmingham.
12:17 pm
Ashish Satyam
ENG vs IND Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch England vs India 3rd Test?

ENG vs IND Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch England vs India 3rd Test?

The third Test will begin on July 10 at the Lord's Stadium.
10:33 am
Sreejita Sen
