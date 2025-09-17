News
Amidst Asia Cup 2025, India Star Varun Chakravarthy Climbs to No.1 Spot in ICC Rankings After Stellar Performances.
indian-cricket-team

Amidst Asia Cup 2025, India Star Climbs to No.1 Spot in ICC Rankings After Stellar Performances

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: September 17, 2025
1 min read
Amidst Asia Cup 2025, India Star Varun Chakravarthy Climbs to No.1 Spot in ICC Rankings After Stellar Performances.

India spinner Varun Chakravarthy has become the No.1 bowler in the latest ICC Men’s T20I rankings. He achieved a career-best 733 rating after another sublime performance against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025.

Varun Chakravarthy – a consistent performer for India in T20Is

Since his return to India’s setup last year, Varun has consistently been among wickets, with 33 scalps at 11.42 runs apiece in 14 outings. This includes two five-wicket hauls.

In the ongoing Asia Cup, his figures in the first two games read: 1/4 & 1/24. Given the kind of decks in the tournament, he will likely add more to his tally as pitches continue to slow down and remain among the top-ranked bowlers in the format.

More to follow…

