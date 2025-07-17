Another Injury Scare for India! Star Pacer Gets Hurt on Bowling Arm Ahead of ENG vs IND 4th Test

The Indian team were dealt another injury scare ahead of the upcoming ENG vs IND 4th Test at Manchester, slated to start from July 23. India pacer Arshdeep Singh, who is yet to feature in the ongoing five-match series against the Three Lions, got hurt in his bowling arm and was spotted wearing a tape on his left hand earlier during India’s practice session today (July 17).
India are already dealing with a few injury issues after Rishabh Pant suffered an injury to his index finger in the Lord’s Test which kept him from wicketkeeping with Dhruv Jurel taking up the responsibilities.
Furthermore, talisman pacer Jasprit Bumrah is limited to playing only three out of the five games in a bid to manage his workload and not overdo any exertion with his body.
On the other hand, England too suffered a blow in the last match after Shoaib Bashir fractured his left little finger and is set to undergo surgery. In his absence, the England management has recalled Liam Dawson into the Test setup after a hiatus of eight-years.
With uncertainty over Jasprit Bumrah’s availability for the next game, and subject to Arshdeep’s fitness, he might be in the reckoning for a spot. So far, apart from Bumrah, India has used Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna as frontline pacers with Nitish Kumar Reddy taking the fourth pacer role.
In the second match where Bumrah was dropped, Akash Deep delivered with a match haul of 10 wickets. His impressive performance helped him retain his place in the playing XI at Lord’s with Prasidh Krishna facing the axe for Bumrah’s return. Given Krishna’s low returns, the management might be tempted to give Arshdeep’s left-arm pace a go-ahead if they decide to rest Bumrah again.
Shubman Gill and Co are currently trailing the series 1-2. They lost the series opener at Leeds but made amends with a massive 336-run win at Edgbaston before a 22-run heartbreak in the third Test. Another loss will thus pull the curtains on any hopes of a series win.
Notably, the Men in Blue hasn’t won a Test series on English soil for 18 years with their last success coming back in 2007.
