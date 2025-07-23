Anshul Kamboj Brought Back Dukes Balls From England After India A tour To Practice Before Earning Test Debut

The Indian management decided to hand young pacer Anshul Kamboj, his maiden Test cap in the ongoing ENG vs IND 4th Test at Manchester. Added to the squad as a cover for Arshdeep Singh, Kamboj earned a spot in the playing XI after the Indian camp was riddled with injuries to fast bowlers. Apart from Arshdeep, Akash Deep is also injured while Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the series.

All matches (47) Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 India tour of England, Test, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 Max60 Season 2, 2025 Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025 Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 Women’s One Day Cup, 2025 World Championship of Legends, 2025 Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 Result – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 HKG 162/7 SAM 159/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 SGP 144/7 MAL 209/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 SAM – MAL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 SGP – HKG – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kingston Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI 172/8 AUS 173/2 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 ML 115/4 RWA 111/10 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 BHN 119/2 ML – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ALZ 118/7 HDN 114/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 JIHCC 122/6 MAR 149/8 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 HDN 137/4 ALZ 117/4 Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 HDN – JIHCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 MAR – ALZ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 JIHCC – MAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 RPH – HDN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 HDN – JIHCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 RPH – MAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 JIHCC – RPH – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 BCC 148/7 NAJC 145/7 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC 139/8 91YC 162/9 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 BCC – 91YC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 EWW-W 77/9 MZW-W 165/3 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 MWW-W 162/5 LSN-W 56/10 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 BOT-W 46/2 SLO-W – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 RWA-W – CW-W 16/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Live – test – Manchester India tour of England, Test, 2025 ENG – IND 15/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MECS – CHK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 BNC – TCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 STCC – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CBS – FLI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – VEV – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Dhaka Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025 BAN – PAK – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UAE 101/3 KNY 98/10 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UGAA 127/8 NBA 18/1 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 VMK – YAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 RWT – MMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 ASS – SGT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 BDS – BAD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom Women’s One Day Cup, 2025 DUR-W – LAN-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom World Championship of Legends, 2025 AAC – WIC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland World Championship of Legends, 2025 EDC – SAC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Harare Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 ZIM – NZ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 IRE-W – ZIM-W – Fixtures Standings

Prior to the main series, Kamboj was part of the India A squad that played two unofficial Tests against the England Lions and had impressed there. Kamboj eventually beat out the likes of Harshit Rana and Mukesh Kumar to earn his spot.

However, the chance did not come easily as initially it was Harshit Rana who was favoured as an injury cover at the start of the series but was later released before Kamboj’s addition ahead of the fourth Test. After the India A tour, Kamboj, however, did not get dejected. Instead, he decided to hone his skills further by bringing some Dukes balls back with him from the UK.

Echoing on the same lines, his coach Satish Rana told Hindustan Times,

“After coming back, Anshul bowled and batted a lot. He was preparing a lot. We thought, as his overall performance was going really well, he would get a chance. Anshul has ample experience bowling with the Dukes ball. The Haryana Cricket Association has played a huge role. He bowled with the Dukes ball after coming here. He worked hard on his batting as well.”

ALSO READ:

Anshul Kamboj almost quit cricket

Kamboj’s coach also revealed how the youngster had one contemplated quitting the sport. It happened just before the 2020 U-19 World Cup, where a serious injury forced him to withdraw.

Satish Rana added, “He was demoralised. Because of his injury, he was not able to play in the U19 World Cup. He was really upset. The U19 World Cup is a big tournament, and it is a stepping stone towards international cricket. But he carried on, and now look, he is making his debut.”

Kamboj has now witnessed a sharp rise in a short time-frame. He became a household name during the last Ranji Trophy season where he became only the third bowler in the tournament’s history to take all 10 wickets of an innings. Earlier this year, he played for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2025 and was one of the few positive for the five-time champions and also earned praises from the veterans of the sport.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.