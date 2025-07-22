Why Is Anshul Kamboj A Good Fit in India’s Pace Attack For Manchester Test? Unexpected Endorsement Boosts Playing XI Hopes

With India battling multiple injuries in their pace department, Anshul Kamboj’s inclusion in the squad ahead of the fourth Test at Old Trafford may look like a stop-gap move. But dig a little deeper, and it’s clear why Kamboj is a smart, long-term bet, even if he ends up debuting this week.

India are 2-1 down in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy with two Tests to go, and their bowling stocks have taken a significant hit. Akash Deep is nursing a groin niggle, Arshdeep Singh is out, and Nitish Reddy has been ruled out of the series. While Jasprit Bumrah’s return for the fourth Test is a welcome boost, the third seamer slot remains wide open with Anshul Kamboj and Prasidh Krishna in the mix. Prasidh’s off-show in the previous Tests could count against him as India ponder their pace attack for the crucial fourth Test.

Ravichandran Ashwin endorses Anshul Kamboj

Veteran spinner R Ashwin offered high praise for Kamboj recently, saying the 24-year-old reminds him of Jasprit Bumrah and Zaheer Khan, not in bowling action or skillset, but in attitude and tactical sharpness. According to Ashwin, Kamboj “thinks like a Test bowler,” and approaches the craft with an intent that belies his lack of international experience.

“It’s not a trait, it’s an approach,” Ashwin said while speaking on his Hindi YouTube channel Ash Ki Baat.

“He’s a very smart cricketer who seems to understand when to hold back, when to attack, and how to use the seam. He knows how to bowl a long spell. You need that in England. Anshul will be a really good foil for Siraj and Bumrah.”

This kind of clarity, especially on debut, could be crucial in Old Trafford’s swinging, seaming conditions.

Anshul Kamboj a like-for-like replacement for Akash Deep

If Akash Deep doesn’t recover in time, Kamboj is the most natural replacement. Both are right-arm seamers with the ability to exploit movement off the deck. Kamboj’s first-class record backs it up: 79 wickets at 22.88 since 2022, including a strong red-ball tour with India A. He’s also been on MS Dhoni’s radar at CSK, with Dhoni reportedly impressed by the movement he generated during the IPL nets.

Even Siraj, when asked about the pace attack for the Test in the pre-match press conference, acknowledged: “So far, we only know that Jassi bhai [Jasprit Bumrah] will play.”

That leaves the rest of the bowling attack in flux, and Kamboj firmly in contention.

Prasidh’s lack of control, Kamboj’s upside

The alternative to Kamboj is Prasidh Krishna, who played the first two Tests. While he bowled with pace and aggression, his returns have been underwhelming: an average of 55.16 and an economy rate of 5.33. He was tasked with short-ball spells, which proved expensive and didn’t always build pressure.

Kamboj, in contrast, is known for consistency and control. His ability to keep the ball in the channel and bring both edges into play makes him more suited for English conditions, especially if Bumrah and Siraj are attacking from the other end.

ALSO READ:

India need someone with a red-ball mindset

India’s injury crisis means they must pick bowlers who are not just physically ready but also mentally equipped to handle long spells and pressure situations. That’s where Kamboj scores again. He isn’t a makeshift T20 bowler filling in. He’s built his game around red-ball skills, and selectors have kept an eye on him for just such an opportunity.

If he debuts at Old Trafford, it won’t be out of desperation, it will be because Anshul Kamboj is, in many ways, already Test-match ready.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.