5 Players Who Answered Critics With Brilliant Performances in Round 2 of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Ft. Mohammed Shami and CSK Star

Ranji Trophy continues to serve as a platform for redemption and statement-making performances. Several players who were under pressure either due to form concerns, non-selection, or age, including Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammed Shami, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karun Nair, and Prithvi Shaw, roared back in form with remarkable outings in Round 2 of the ongoing domestic season..

Here’s a look at five players who responded to criticism in the best way possible, with runs and wickets.

Mohammed Shami

Under scrutiny for his fitness and exclusion from India’s squad across formats, Mohammed Shami responded to the critics with inspiring spells for Bengal. After bagging three wickets off just four balls against Uttarakhand earlier in the season, the veteran pacer turned up the heat in Bengal vs Gujarat at the iconic Eden Gardens, registering match figures of 8/86.

In the second innings, Shami tore through Gujarat’s batting lineup, claiming 5/38, his maiden five-for of the ongoing season, to power his side to a commanding 141-run win. Earlier, his 3/48 in the first innings already set the tone.

Bowling with his raw pace and movement off the deck, Shami once again proved he remains one of India’s best red-ball bowlers. For those who questioned his fitness, this spell was a loud and concise reminder that Shami still has plenty of fire left.

Prithvi Shaw

After being dropped by Mumbai last season due to form and disciplinary issues, Prithvi Shaw found a new beginning with Maharashtra, and made it count in style. The dynamic right-hander smashed a statement double century in Maharashtra vs Chandigarh off just 141 balls, the second-fastest in Ranji Trophy history. He now trails only Ravi Shastri’s iconic 123-ball double hundred from 1984/85.

Shaw remained unbeaten on 222 off 156 balls, clubbed with 29 fours and five towering sixes, single-handedly dismantling Chandigarh’s bowling attack in the second innings.

After scoring a duck and 75 in his first match for Maharashtra, Shaw bounced back emphatically, reaffirming his talent and putting himself firmly back in contention for an IPL contract and India comeback.

Karun Nair

Dropped from India’s Test squad for the West Indies series, Karun Nair, who returned to Karnataka after a successful stint with Vidarbha, reminded everyone with his red-ball pedigree and class.

Walking in at 65/4, Nair steadied the ship with a brilliant century in Karnataka vs Goa fixture in Shimoga. He remained not out on 174 off 267 balls, laced with 14 fours and three sixes, marking his 25th First-Class hundred. His knock proved to be very crucial, considering none of the other top five batters managed to cross the 30-run mark.

Nair’s stellar performance in the Ranji Trophy has further bolstered his chances of being recalled into the India Test squad, starting November 14.

Ajinkya Rahane

Having not featured in India’s Test squad since the 2023 World Test Championship Final, Ajinkya Rahane continues to make his bat do the talking in domestic cricket and is still hopeful for a comeback. The stalwart hammered a composed 159 off 303 balls in Mumbai vs Chhattisgarh match, featuring 21 boundaries.

Coming in at 38/3, Rahane anchored the innings alongside Siddesh Lad (80), adding 165 runs together for the fourth wicket. It was his 42nd First Class hundred that took his overall tally to 14145 runs at an average above 45.

After the knock, Rahane expressed his frustration over the lack of communication from the national selectors about the road ahead.

“Age is just a number. If a player has the experience and is still playing domestic cricket and giving his best, the selectors should consider him. But I still enjoy my game. I can focus on the controllable, which I’m doing right now. Whether they select me or not, that’s their call, but I personally feel that the Indian team needed me in Australia, and I was fully ready for it,” Rahane said on the sidelines.

Notably, the Indian team suffered an embarrassing series defeat against Australia earlier this year, and it eventually turned out to be the last Test campaign for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. But the 37-year-old, with his consistency and hunger to represent India and win games, sent a strong message to the Agarkar-led selection committee that experience still counts and age is just a number.

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a superb 91 runs in the campaign opener when Maharashtra were reeling at 4/5 in the first innings against Kerala and carried his form into Round 2. Once again, coming out to bat under pressure – 34/2, Gaikwad scored an eye-catching 116 off 163 balls, including 15 fours in Maharashtra vs Chandigarh at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai. This was Gaikwad’s third consecutive 50+ score of the season after 91 and 55 against Kerala, underlining his red-hot form.

With this ton, Gaikwad also completed 3000 First-Class runs in just 42 matches at an average above 44, featuring nine tons and 16 half-centuries.

His ability to take down spin and pace equally, coupled with a solid technique and stunning form, makes him India’s most dependable all-format prospect.

